Pixel 7 Pro display gets 2nd place DxOMark ranking: Excellent HDR10 and color fidelity

Leaks from pre-release Pixel 7 Pro units suggested that Google had made the decision to equip the phone with a Samsung display panel that is newer than the one in the Pixel 6 Pro. It appears that this may actually be the case because the results from the DxOMark Display Test are in, and the findings are quite impressive in many areas.

DxOMark found the display on the Pixel 7 Pro to be second only to the iPhone 14 Pro Max both in Global and Ultra-Premium ranking with a score of 146. Additionally, a fantastic HDR10 movie experience can be enjoyed thanks to the device’s properly calibrated brightness and contrast levels. Its color is consistent regardless of the environment in which it is being used, and its readability is exceptional indoors and when there is little available light.

However, despite having extremely good overall performance, the Pixel 7 Pro has a few display issues that DxOMark felt needed to be addressed. For instance, despite the fact that the Pixel 7 Pro has excellent adaptive brightness when outdoors at 1500 nits when first turned on, the bump in brightness does not continue for very long. According to DxOMark, this results in a decrease in readability but reiterates that this problem does not detract from an otherwise fantastic viewing experience, especially considering its cost and the competition at that price point.

As far as colors go, DxOMark found that the colors tested on the Pixel 7 Pro are true to the subject, which ensures accurate depiction in the majority of lighting circumstances. Regarding its video capabilities, the HDR10 performance is what contributed to its high ranking in the Video category. This performance is defined by carefully tuned tone mapping, appropriate brightness, and realistic colors.

Even if stuttering is occasionally noticeable when playing video games, the phone does an excellent job of preventing frame drops when playing FHD and UHD movies. However, when resuming play of videos that had been downloaded onto the phone, the DxOMark engineers frequently observed long pauses. Touch is a different story, though. DxOMark found touch on the Pixel 7 Pro to be accurate, with good accuracy even on the edges and corners of the curved display. Playing video games aside, the phone provides a seamless experience while scrolling through photographs and when surfing the web.

Pros ​ Well-managed and pleasant HDR10 video experience

Good color fidelity in most lighting environments

Well-managed brightness in low light and indoor conditions Cons ​ Device sometimes lacks brightness in outdoor conditions

Device lacks smoothness at times when playing video games

Occasional visible stuttering when playing video games DxOMark

In conclusion, it appears that the only areas where DxOMark found the Pixel 7 Pro’s display to have some issues are stutter when gaming and brightness dropping when the phone is used outdoors. I have had the phone for a few days now, and while I don’t do any gaming, I have used the phone outdoors and haven’t really found any issues with readability. In fact, it has been the opposite since I’m coming from a non-pro Pixel 6. If you own a Pixel 7 Pro, let us know in the comments below what your experience has been with the display and if you have had any issues with readability.

