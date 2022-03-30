Is Google still working on Face Unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro?

When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones were released back in October 2021, most of us were disappointed with Google’s decision to include an under-display optical fingerprint sensor as the only biometric authentication method available on the device. Not only has the experience been sub-par, but it also feels like the company keeps falsely promising a “fix” with every delayed monthly update. All this drama takes me to one simple question, why didn’t Google include backup biometric methods on their latest flagship, such as the tried and true back-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner or the Face Unlock method they used on the Pixel 4?

There have been multiple reports that Google was planning to include Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 Series but scrapped the idea at the last minute due to its impact on the device’s battery. However, code changes have been found over and over again that Google may still be planning on bringing Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 Pro in the form of a software update. Now, it looks like once again, more evidence has been found supporting this claim in the new Android 12 QPR 3 Beta 1.1 build which rolled out for Pixel 6 devices about a week ago. XDA-Developers state:

XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has unearthed new evidence that Google is still working on adding Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 series. While digging the new Android 12 QRP3 Beta 1.1 build, they found a new change related to the feature in the PowerHAL config file.

Again some news to share regarding face unlock on Pixel 6/Pro devices. This time a glimmer of hope.



After going through the firmware dump of the new QPR3 Beta 1.1, I found a new change regarding face unlock in the powerhal config file. https://t.co/aO5m0YUxPn pic.twitter.com/r6DAssktPx — Mile (@mile_freak07) March 26, 2022

It will be interesting to see if this comes to pass, perhaps in a future feature drop, especially since neither the Pixel 6 nor Pixel 6 Pro include special hardware – such as an infrared camera and a dot projector – to make Face Unlock as fast and secure as it was on the Pixel 4. I think it will be a welcomed addition for Pixel owners who want a backup system for getting into their phones other than typing in their password or pin, but only if it works reliably. We’ll have to wait and see if this happens and will keep an eye out for more evidence pointing to it.