Pixel 6 and 6 Pro March Update Rolling Out

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners rejoice because the much-awaited and delayed March update is finally rolling out for these devices. There was speculation over the weekend that the update may drop today after the upgrade schedule for a Canadian cell phone carrier was spotted, stating March 21st as the live date. However, The Verge reached out to Google and did get confirmation that the update would begin rolling out today.

As you may recall, the March update and feature drop rolled out to all Pixel phones earlier this month, but the Pixel 6 series was left out. This caused a lot of backlash amongst Pixel owners who had upgraded to the flagship Pixel phone expecting the latest and greatest, only to be met with one delay after another. Part of the frustration was that this update was expected to fix a particularly nasty bug with WiFi connectivity that left many Pixel users with an unreliable phone.

Several users online have already reported having begun the download of the patch, which comes in at 490MB and brings the Pixel 6 to version SP2A.220305.013.A3. This version reportedly fixes many bugs – including the WiFi connectivity issue mentioned before – as well as brings new features such as Night Sight in Snapchat, Live Caption in phone calls, Emoji and Gboard stickers suggestions, Live sharing in Duo, and new widgets. In addition, this update also brings support for Verizon’s 5G C-Band.

I will be skipping this update as I jumped the gun and signed up for the QPR Beta when announced earlier this month. It has been working flawlessly on Pixel 6 – and hopefully – as a Beta user, I’m helping get these monthly security updates out quicker for those on Stable. So here’s hoping for a drama-free April update next month.