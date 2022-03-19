The delayed Pixel 6 March Update may be dropping soon

As you may know, Google released the March 2022 Android 12 update and Pixel Feature Drop at the beginning of the month for all Pixel phones, except the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Some days later, Google announced the Android 12 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta program, which allowed Pixel 6 phones to get around the stable release and preview future feature drops. But, of course, the downside was that you had to be willing to live that Beta life.

If you are a Pixel 6 owner and declined to go Beta, we MAY have good news for you. Android Police has reported that according to the OS upgrade schedule for Canadian cell provider Fido, this could happen as early as next week. According to AP, this date aligns with Google’s typical update schedule of the first Monday of a Month or subsequent Mondays after that.

Google has not confirmed any of this, so take it with a grain of salt. However, the good news is that if the update is coming on March 21st, which is this coming Monday, you won’t have to wait long to find out. I was one of the desperate few who hopped on the QPR beta, so I will be skipping the excitement/heartache of another Pixel 6 update next week. However, based on how the Beta has worked out for me so far, this coming update should go smoothly. Hopefully.