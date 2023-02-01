If you wanted to sign up for NBC’s Peacock streaming service for free, you’re out of luck

For the past two years, streaming TV users have been able to sign up for and stream NBC’s Peacock TV for free, and though it had ads and other barriers in light of the company’s premium paid tier, many smart homeowners enjoyed some semblance of traditional TV without a cost. Now, that’s changing though, as Peacock has seemingly ditched its free tier for new users.

That’s right – according to The Streamable, new subscribers will only be able to pick between NBC’s Premium and Premium Plus payment tiers. To be clear, anyone with a free account will continue to gain access at no cost for the time being, but those grandfathered in are likely to lose free access at some point, I’m sure.

According to an NBCU source, who confirmed the change, said this decision was the result of a shift in focus to the Premium offering, which the company feels is more reflective of the unique offering available to subscribers. The Streamable

Peacock offers access to over 40,000 hours of TV shows, movies, and more. If you’re going to try out its Premium tier, you’ll be paying five bucks per month (and still getting ads constantly since that’s the new normal) to get live sports and events, tv shows, movies, NBC and Bravo shows, and 50 live channels.

Given this change, NBC is offering new sign-ups a full year of service for $29.99 USD instead of the normal $49.99 USD annual cost. Having gained over 11 million customers over the last year alone, I guess choosing to charge everyone who’s just “freeloading” (definitely me) is a great way to rake in the cash, despite how much I disagree with it.

I’m all for capitalism, but charging people to see ads and taking away a free ad-supported tier is just the new stupid that’s overtaken the internet cable of the modern age. If you’re an existing Peacock user who’s sitting on the free tier or a new sign-up that wanted free access, let me know in the comments. How do you feel about this? Is $4.99 USD worth it for you, or will you cancel your account to make a statement on the current industry trends?

Newsletter Signup