We are excited to officially announce the Chrome Unboxed Patreon Community

Today is a big day for us here at Chrome Unboxed as we officially launch our Patreon Community! This has been a move that has been in the works for quite some time as we have looked into all that Patreon has to offer for our readers, listeners, and YouTube viewers alike. There’s a little something for everyone and, at the same time, we get the opportunity as content creators to be a bit less ad-funded and a bit more audience oriented. We tried in the past year to do something similar with YouTube Membership, but the platform simply didn’t offer all the connections we were after.

In the move to Patreon, we now have multiple contribution tiers with all sorts of great options when it comes to ways for us to connect to you all as our audience. We extended the option of Patreon to our existing YouTube Membership group about a month ago, so we’ve been able to see Patreon in action already and it has been an absolute blast. Probably the group favorite right now is the access to our private Discord server, where the already-growing community is able to not only connect to us here at Chrome Unboxed, but with one another as well. It’s been a ton of fun!

There are multiple tiers you can join, giving you access to things like behind-the-scenes footage, early access to videos, private Discord server access, an ad-free experience on the mobile and desktop versions of the website, your name listed on all our YouTube videos, and monthly live stream Q&A. You can head over to patreon.com/chromeunboxed to see the breakdown on the different levels to see which is right for you if you are interested.

For us, this all means we now have a simple-to-manage, easy-access way to deliver unique content to our most loyal fans and a much better way to interact with each of you. With comment threads on the site and on YouTube, that just isn’t realistic and its not a great experience. With Patreon, we’re very excited by the potential of this community and where we’ll be in 6 months or a year from now. We hope you join and we hope you enjoy it all as much as we’ve enjoyed preparing all this. If the last month’s worth of interactions is anything to go by, the Chrome Unboxed Patreon Community is going to be a fantastic place to be. Thanks in advance, and we hope to see you all there!