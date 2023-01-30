Our favorite Gaming Chromebook just dropped to $449

It’s like Christmas all over again! Okay, maybe not Christmas but definitely Black Friday. Earlier today, I shared a very solid deal on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55. You can still take advantage of that $200 savings if the 11th Gen convertible is up your alley but before you do, check this out. There’s another gaming Chromebook that’s currently experiencing a HUGE discount and it happens to be our favorite one of the three currently on the market.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE isn’t a convertible but it does stand out as the most well-equipped model when it comes to “gaming” Chromebooks. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel P-Series Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the 516 GE also happens to be the most well-built of the bunch and that premium build quality gives it a decided edge over the competition. At the end of the day, the Acer 516 GE is a 12th Gen, premium Chromebook that’s perfect for a much wider user base than just cloud gamers. Sure, the game-centric features like the RGB keyboard and the high refresh rate screen are awesome but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t great for business even just for personal use.

As a matter of fact, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is probably one of the best values around for a premium clamshell device. You get all that power and the cool features for a retail price of only $649. I can easily recommend this Chromebook at that price but when it goes on sale, I’m telling you to drop what you’re doing and give it a look. Today happens to be one of those times as the Acer 516 GE just dropped to its lowest price ever.

Key Specs

ChromeOS

Intel 12th Generation Core i5-1240P

8GB RAM

256GB NVMe storage

Iris Xe graphics

16″ 2560 x 1600 120Hz display @ 350 nits and 100% sRGB

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

HDMI

Ethernet port

1080P flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction technology

RGB customizable keyboard with anti-ghosting

DTS Audio

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

3.75 lbs

Whether you’re into cloud gaming or not, this is probably the best deal you’ll find on a 12th Gen, feature-rich Chromebook. For $449, you’re getting everything you see above and it comes with free trials of GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Boosteroid cloud gaming. I don’t care what your use case is. Unless you absolutely have to have a convertible, this is easily the best Chromebook deal of the month. Check it out at Best Buy before it’s gone.