One of the best Chromebooks ever made is just $649 right now

There’s no doubting it: the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is – in many ways – one of the greatest Chromebooks ever built. In a few of its upper-priced SKUs (north of $900), it is easily in the conversation of best Chromebooks of all time, but that’s generally not the model many of you will be looking at.

Instead, the standard version comes in a bit more of an affordable package, ditching the touchscreen and bringing the internal specs down to the 14th-gen Core 5 Ultra, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And I can assure you, for 99% of users, this is plenty of horsepower under the hood.

And on the outside, all the goodies from the higher-spec models all stick around. You get the all-metal, thin, incredibly-sturdy chassis, the 16:10 QHD 120Hz screen that hits 120Hz, a great backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, and tons of I/O options littered around this very-thin chassis. Oh, it also has a fingerprint scanner and an 8MP webcam as well. This thing is simply loaded!

The general asking price for this awesome device is normally $699, but today it is $50 off and, honestly, any discount of any sort is a noteworthy deal when it comes to a Chromebook this well put together. While I’d hope that we’ll one day get $100 or $150 off on this one, I don’t know that we’ll see that sort of savings just yet.

Just know that the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is an amazing experience for the money at MSRP all day, every day. Saving $50 is simply the cherry on top. If you are after the best you can get in a Chromebook Plus right now, this one is definitely on the list.