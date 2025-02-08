Once again, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is just $299

We’re rapidly getting to the point that I think we should be with the new Acer Chromebook Spin 312: the point where it feels like it is always on sale for $299. With the regular MSRP set at $449, I think this device finds itself in an odd position. However, at $299, it is in a super-sweet spot from a price vs. functionality perspective.

We recently got the Spin 312 in the office, and I’m here to tell you that it is the real deal. While definitely not what I’d call premium, it is a Chromebook that gets much of the general equation right.

The convertible exterior is well made and solid, even though it is all plastic. The screen is 250 nits, but it is IPS, colorful, and looks great in multiple lighting scenarios. The keyboard feels great, the trackpad is Acer’s lovely OceanGlass tech, and the internals and I/O give you all the things you could as for in an affordable, smaller, convertible Chromebook.

With a 1080p webcam and the proper internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage), I’m not clear on why this isn’t officially a Chromebook Plus model. Even if they oddly chose not to include the Plus branding on the lid, this device has all you need to deliver on the Chromebook Plus features: yet it doesn’t get those either.

We’ve reached out to Acer to see if we can get any clarification on the reason behind this decision, but it has little impact on the fact that this affordable Chromebook is a treat to use. If you are looking for something a bit smaller (12.2-inch) that easy to tote around and still has the ability to let you get some serious work done, this one is a fantastic option all around. And at $299, it makes for a really solid value proposition.