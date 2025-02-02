Acer Chromebook Spin 312 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

A new Chromebook has quietly arrived in the past month and (when on sale as it is most times) it’s making a strong case for itself in the budget-friendly segment. The Acer Chromebook Spin 312, while a bit of a surprise release, packs a decent punch for its price point. Let’s take a look at what makes this Chromebook a pretty interesting release early in 2025.

To start, the 12.2-inch convertible Chromebook Spin 312 comes packing a 16:10 Full HD (1920×1200) IPS display. While Acer hasn’t officially stated the brightness, it appears to be one of the “good” 250 nit screens, offering a pleasant viewing experience that should be great for indoor use. While some slight dimming occurs at wider viewing angles, the overall picture quality remains consistent.

Under the hood, the Spin 312 is powered by the Intel N305 processor (the same one found in the excellent Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus) known for its balance of performance and battery efficiency. Acer claims up to 13 hours of battery life, and while real-world use might yield slightly less, I’d expect solid longevity. Combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Spin 312 provides ample power for everyday tasks, web browsing, and even some legit productivity.

The Spin 312’s design is classic Acer, with an all-plastic build that feels surprisingly firm and rigid. The keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience with good key travel and a quiet click. While a backlit keyboard would have been a welcome addition, the omission isn’t a deal-breaker at this price. The spacious Ocean Glass trackpad is smooth and responsive, making navigation a breeze.

Port selection is surprisingly generous for a Chromebook in this class. You’ll find USB-C and USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI port (1.4), a headphone/microphone jack, and a Kensington lock slot. The inclusion of a full-size HDMI port is one of my favorite additions and is always handy when you are using any Chromebook on the go.

The Spin 312 also features a 1080p webcam with a physical privacy shutter and in our limited tests thus far, it performs well even in low-light conditions. The side-firing speakers help deliver clearer audio when the device is on a table, lap or converted into tablet mode,too. Just remember we’re dealing with a smaller, affordable Chromebook, so don’t expect too much depth to the sound.

Confusingly not Chromebook Plus

Curiously, while this one meets the technical specifications for a Chromebook Plus device, it isn’t branded as such. And it doesn’t get the Chromebook Plus software features, either, even though the hardware is 100% Chromebook Plus compliant. It’s a bit of a head-scratcher.

With the limited time I’ve spent with the Spin 312, though, I’m impressed with it. For a device that seems to hover around $299 most days (the MSRP is $449) it’s a very attractive option for those seeking a versatile and reliable Chromebook without putting too much pressure on your budget. The convertible setup, ultra-portable size, solid screen, keyboard, and trackpad all come together to make a very compelling device at this sort of price. Review coming soon!