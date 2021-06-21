NotPrimeDay: $200 off the premium Core i5 HP Chromebook x360 13c

Amazon Prime Days are upon us and there are plenty of deals to be had. We’ll be sharing more of those deals between now and the end of the event but Amazon isn’t the only game in town. In typical fashion, many retailers are rolling out their own promotions to get in on the hype the is Prime Day. From Walmart to Target and many stores in between, Chromebook deals can be found outside of Amazon.com and some of them are exclusive to those “other” retailers which makes them worth taking a glance at before you buy. This deal just happens to be one of those devices from one of “those” other retailers.

Just in case you missed it, HP quietly rolled out a consumer version of the Elite c1030 Chromebook a couple of months back and placed it exclusively in the care of Best Buy to sell. Apart from a couple of minor misprints on the listing, the “new” HP Chromebook is exactly what we expected and is, in fact, identical to the Enterprise-focused Elite c1030. The big difference is that the Best Buy model is priced just under $1,000 which makes it significantly less than the Enterprise version. Check out Robby’s video for the rundown on the consumer version listed simply as the HP Chromebook x360 13c.

At $949, the HP is likely more than many shoppers are willing to bite off and that’s totally understandable. That’s not to say that the HP isn’t worth the money but a thousand dollars is a lot for any device and Chromebooks are still earning their proverbial stripes in the eyes of consumers that will merit that kind of price. That said, you knock $200 off of the price of the HP and now we’re talking about some serious bang for your buck and a major value proposition. Right now, Best Buy has done just that and you can pick up the ultra-premium HP for only $749. Here’s a look at what the HP Chromebook x360 13c has to offer.

HP Chromebook x360 13c Key Specs

10th-gen Core i5-10210U

8GB RAM

256GB NVMe SSD

13.5-inch IPS 3:2 display @ 400 nits (1920×1280)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 100% sRGB

90.1% screen-to-body ratio

50Wh Li-ion polymer 10-hour battery

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

720p Webcam with privacy toggle

Backlit keyboard

Large glass trackpad

Fingerprint scanner

USI pen support

2x USB Type-C ports

1x USB Type-A port

Headphone/mic jack

3lbs.

11.6 x 8.54 x 0.66-inches

This Chromebook will easily handle anything you throw at it and the 3:2 display gives you some serious real estate to get some work done. It doesn’t hurt that it also has one of the brightest displays found on a consumer Chromebook and the built-in fingerprint sensor makes logging in a breeze. You can find the HP Chromebook x360 13c over at Best Buy via the link below.

