NFL Sunday Ticket gets another massive discount to wrap up the season

If you are an NFL fan itching to catch every out-of-network game as the regular season winds down and don’t already have NFL Sunday Ticket, then you’re in for a treat! YouTube has just announced another massive discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, marking it down to a mere $39 for the rest of the 2023/2024 NFL regular season.

Initially, when NFL Sunday Ticket made its debut on YouTube TV, the price was steep – $349 for the entire season. That’s not to mention the additional cost of your existing YouTube TV subscription. For those wanting the service separately, the price was $449. However, as the season progressed, YouTube TV began to adjust the price of NFL Sunday Ticket. In November, with 10 weeks left in the season, the price was halved to $174, then dropped again in December down to $79. And now with the latest discount, YouTube TV is down to $39.

This price cut means for just $39 you can enjoy every second of the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. And if you’re keen on the NFL RedZone coverage, it’s $5 more at $44. It’s important to note that with this $39 deal, you’re only paying for two more weeks of the NFL season. NFL Sunday Ticket doesn’t include postseason games, so playoff action isn’t part of the package.

For just $40, getting access to every out-of-network game for two Sundays could be worth it, especially if your team is making a surprise push toward the playoffs. This offer could be perfect for you if you don’t want to miss a moment of those crucial final games. Although the Titans haven’t had the season I was hoping for, the NFL Sunday Ticket experience on YouTube TV has been exceptional. It’s hard to imagine NFL coverage without split-screen viewing and next-day game recaps. Just a warning though: if you sign up with this $39 deal, you might want to go ahead and budget for next season too – it’s that good!

