Don’t miss another NFL minute with Sunday Ticket for just $79

Though the 2023 NFL season is rapidly charging towards its end, this time of year can be a bit deceiving. Sure, the Superbowl isn’t that far away, but when you step back and look at things, we still have a solid 6 weeks of regular season action, and that’s still a long time.

And perhaps, unlike someone like myself who is a Titans fan, you still have something to cheer for this season. Maybe your team has made a surprise run and you’d really, really love to see those final 6 games as they march into the playoffs come January. If that sounds like you, there’s a really spectacular offer right now for NFL Sunday Ticket that could get you in a spot to watch every second of the final six weeks of the season.

Just $79 gets you 6 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

I’m not sure they’ll drop the price again, but if you get in now, $79 can let you watch every bit of your team’s final six games on the way to the post season. And if you get in before the start of next week’s games, that means you’re only paying $13.16 per game to see all the action live and/or recorded via YouTube TV’s excellent DVR services.

Sure, you may have missed out on quite a few plays and games for the first 12 weeks, but you can end the season on a high note if your team is making a run. Though my Titans have stunk it up this year, I’ve absolutely loved the implementation of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and can tell you that I’ll be signed up ASAP next season, too. If you haven’t tried it yet, this might be just the time to see what all the fuss is about.

