YouTube Gets A New Look On Chrome For Android

by Gabriel Brangers
For most users, the YouTube app for Android is the go-to when checking out the latest videos in your playlist but sometimes, you just want to stay in Chrome, watch a video and move on without launching the app.

A recent update to the Developer and Canary builds of Chrome will now make the YouTube in Chrome experience feel more similar to using the native app. Historically, the YouTube on Chrome mobile greatly mirrored the desktop experience when it comes to controls and appearance.

The new setting is disabled behind the flag #enable-modern-media-controls in the Canary and Developer builds of Chrome for Android and they’re available as a direct download from the Play Store should you want to check this new feature out.

Once enabled, YouTube videos in Chrome will take on controls like that of the Android App. The play button at the bottom of the video is replaced by a larger one in the center of the screen and the solid block background of the scrub bar is now a more fluid gradient design that feels less intrusive and presents a touch of an overlay to the whole video when the controls are present.

The update also brings the double-tap feature to Chrome. If you aren’t familiar with this, open your YouTube app on your phone and start a video. If you double-tap on the right side of the video it will fast forward ten seconds. Do the same on the left side of the screen and back ten seconds you will go.

Personally, I’m really liking the new look and look forward to this addition making its way to Stable. It definitely still has some kinks to be worked out, though. When entering full-screen I experience multiple instances of the player freezing or completely crashing. Still, I like it.

You can try it out by downloading Chrome Canary or Developer for Android from the Google Play Store and enabling the setting by typing chrome://flags in your URL bar and searching “modern media controls.”

Note: The flag appears to apply to Chrome OS, Mac, Windows and Linux as well but as of today the new controls aren’t showing up on my Chromebook running Chrome OS 65 Developer channel. Hopefully, the new look will find its way to Chrome OS and other desktops.

Source: Android Police

  • Selden Deemer

    Now THAT is a funny typo. When I saw the story link in my inbox, my first thought was of a new YouTube video on Google’s Project Loon.

    • Barry Horne

      I thought it was a reference to the Canadian $1.00 coin known as the “Loonie” . I couldn’t imagine how they were related .

  • I hope they don’t update the YouTube controls in Chrome under Chrome OS to be like the Android app. I hate using the YouTube app on my Chromebook, the controls (especially the scrub bar) are fiddly and hard to use. Also the arrow keys to jump back and forward don’t work on the Android app.

    • Selden Deemer

      My rule of thumb with Android vs Chrome OS apps on a Chromebook is to install one or the other, but not both, which is why I have only 6 Android apps installed, including Google Play Music and Pocket, both of which work somewhat better than their web counterparts.

    • Lon Grove

      I have to agree 100%. I can’t stand the YouTube Android app on my CB. I greatly prefer the YouTube website as it is much more optimized for landscape oriented screens and shows more information, playlists, subscriptions, and video suggestions. I like that it doesn’t matter if i’m using my CB or Windows 10 Desktop/laptop/tablet. The full Chrome browser provides a consistent experience regardless of device.

  • pwndecaf

    I like the “Play All” option for each subscription and recommended videos, creating an instant playlist on Chrome’s YouTube, but last I looked, was also not on the new YouTube that is offered. Thankfully, we are able to go back to the original. Why would they leave that ability out of newer / future YouTube versions?

