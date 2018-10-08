Okay, guys and gals, we are on the ground in New York City and after a day of good food and great coffee, we’re gearing up for tomorrow’s big show. The Made by Google Launch Event will start at 11 a.m. ET and we will be inside taking you through the play-by-play.

You can follow along right here with the live feed and we’d love to hear from you. Below the live stream you’ll find our Twitter feed where we’ll be posting updates from the event.

Drop your questions and comments on Twitter with hashtag #madebygoogle and don’t forget to tag us. @chromeunboxed

We suspect that the Pixel devices (Chromebooks included) should go up for order at the conclusion of the Google event. Keep this page bookmarked and we’ll let you know when and where you can get your hands on all the new goodies.

