NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

At Long Last, The Toshiba Chromebook 2 Gets Android Apps

By 5 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


I received a very unexpected email late this evening that will be music to the ears of countless Chromebook users that have been anxiously waiting for signs of the Play Store and Android Apps.

Over a year and a half after the announcement of the Play Store coming to Chrome OS, roughly half the devices on the official list are now running Android Apps in either the Stable or Beta channel. One Chromebook, however, has brought more disgruntled users out of the woodwork than any other.

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015)

Toshiba has long been out of the Chromebook arena. It’s been more than two years since they released the second generation of the Chromebook 2 and yet the device has an almost cult-like following and rightfully so. With a great screen, Core processor and Skull Candy audio, the 2015 version of the Toshiba 2 was really ahead of its time and all packaged with an affordable price tag.

Because of this, countless users have and still ping us asking and venting about the lack of Play Store support on the Toshiba. Well, thanks to the aforementioned email from Don S., it looks like their day has finally arrived.

Earlier today, the Beta channel of Chrome OS received an update to version 64. One of my colleagues from the Chromebook Central forum mentioned that his Acer Chromebook 15 C910 updated and along with it gained Android Apps.

Shortly after, Don S. dropped me a line to inform me that his Toshiba 2 also updated with the Play Store in tow. This is exciting news as I’m sure many of you were nearing the place of losing hope that you would ever see Android apps on the device.

Just to be clear, the Play Store is available on the Toshiba 2 (2015) in the Beta Channel of Chrome OS. If you’ve been waiting and want to jump over to Beta, the process is quite simple. Simply go to your settings and click the hamburger menu in the top left corner. From there, click “About Chrome OS.” Next, select “detailed build information” and “change channel.”

Keep in mind, switching to Beta will have no effect on local files but when the day comes you decide to go back to Stable, you will have to powerwash. This will reset your device and delete any saved files and accounts.

So, back up your stuff!!!

If you are one of the many who have been longing for this update, let us know what you think about Android apps on the Toshiba. We’d love to hear your thoughts. Drop a comment below and tell us what apps you’ve been itching to use.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

Special thanks to Don S. for sharing the update.

  • rslh

    Is the Toshiba CB2 a touchscreen? I must have the first gen since mine isn’t a touchscreen, but somehow I thought I purchased it in 2015?!

    • Audio

      You probably have the same one I have, model number cb35-3340, vs cb35-3300 that DOES have Android apps. Neither one is a touchscreen however.

  • Audio

    Ugh, I’ve got the 2014 version of this Chromebook (CB35-3340), that still doesn’t have Android apps

    • Bryan Dickson

      Yep – me too.
      Feels like we’ve been waiting forever! (I’m sure there was a promise that it would get Android apps “some time” in 2017)…

  • ChrisGX

    “Over a year and a half after the announcement of the Play Store coming to Chrome OS”

    Although the statement is true the plan to bring Android apps to Chromebooks goes back further than that. There was the whole misguided App Runtime for Chrome thing (that went nowhere) that predates the more sensible turn to Chrome OS containers to host Android apps. The App Runtime for Chrome initiative was announced by Sundar Pichai at Google I/O in 2014 and the initial Beta release was in September of that year. It has been three and half years since this all began!

    In the time that has passed since we all heard about Android apps coming to Chromebooks, I have been able to buy the Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015) in anticipation of that happy day only to have it expire after two years of light usage in an inexplicable catastrophic failure before ever seeing an Android app run on the machine! And the humour just keeps getting blacker. Google’s approach to data security makes a non-destructive (i.e. data preserving) recovery of the machine virtually impossible. In this difficult time, I have been forced back onto relying on a Windows laptop – there’s an ironic turn for you!