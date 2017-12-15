At Long Last, The Toshiba Chromebook 2 Gets Android Apps



I received a very unexpected email late this evening that will be music to the ears of countless Chromebook users that have been anxiously waiting for signs of the Play Store and Android Apps.

Over a year and a half after the announcement of the Play Store coming to Chrome OS, roughly half the devices on the official list are now running Android Apps in either the Stable or Beta channel. One Chromebook, however, has brought more disgruntled users out of the woodwork than any other.

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015)

Toshiba has long been out of the Chromebook arena. It’s been more than two years since they released the second generation of the Chromebook 2 and yet the device has an almost cult-like following and rightfully so. With a great screen, Core processor and Skull Candy audio, the 2015 version of the Toshiba 2 was really ahead of its time and all packaged with an affordable price tag.

Because of this, countless users have and still ping us asking and venting about the lack of Play Store support on the Toshiba. Well, thanks to the aforementioned email from Don S., it looks like their day has finally arrived.

Earlier today, the Beta channel of Chrome OS received an update to version 64. One of my colleagues from the Chromebook Central forum mentioned that his Acer Chromebook 15 C910 updated and along with it gained Android Apps.

Shortly after, Don S. dropped me a line to inform me that his Toshiba 2 also updated with the Play Store in tow. This is exciting news as I’m sure many of you were nearing the place of losing hope that you would ever see Android apps on the device.

Just to be clear, the Play Store is available on the Toshiba 2 (2015) in the Beta Channel of Chrome OS. If you’ve been waiting and want to jump over to Beta, the process is quite simple. Simply go to your settings and click the hamburger menu in the top left corner. From there, click “About Chrome OS.” Next, select “detailed build information” and “change channel.”

Keep in mind, switching to Beta will have no effect on local files but when the day comes you decide to go back to Stable, you will have to powerwash. This will reset your device and delete any saved files and accounts.

So, back up your stuff!!!

If you are one of the many who have been longing for this update, let us know what you think about Android apps on the Toshiba. We’d love to hear your thoughts. Drop a comment below and tell us what apps you’ve been itching to use.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

Special thanks to Don S. for sharing the update.