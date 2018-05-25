The Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015) Finally Lands Android Apps

Well, it’s been a long, long time coming but after nearly two years from the announcemnt, the iconic 2015 edition of the Toshiba Chromebook 2 has finally landed the Google Play Store and access to Android Apps.

While Toshiba has long since departed the Chromebook market, the Chromebook 2 has garnered an almost cult-like following and users have clamoured about Google’s neglect in updating the device with the Play Store.

We really can’t blame them. The Toshiba 2 was nearly unparalleled in its time and to this day has one of the best displays available on a Chrome device. Despite its end of life being only two short years away, I’d want the Play Store if I had this model laying around.

If you are the proud owner of the 2015 Toshiba Chromebook 2, you can head over to the “check for updates” section in the settings menu and give that baby a click.

For those who moved to Beta in December to gain access, you can finally make your way back to Stable. Don’t forget to back up your data. The move will require a powerwash.

Thanks to ChrisGX and Heiko67 for sharing this great news

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon