How To Stream The Canelo vs. Rocky For Free With DAZN

Tomorrow night, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will step into the ring and pair off against current WBA super-middleweight regular title-holder Rocky Fielding. It will be a big day not only for Canelo who is stepping up into a new weight class but also for the entire genre of televised fights.

For Canelo, it means the shot at capturing a belt in his third weight class. With belts in the middleweight and super-welterweight classes, a win over Rocky Fielding would hand Canelo Álvarez the not only the belt but place him on the coveted list of “triple-champions” where fewer than 50 fighters currently reside.

On a grander scale, the bought will be streamed exclusively via the fight-centric online service DAZN. (pronounced Da-Zone) I know what you’re thinking. Great, another streaming service.

However, for fight fans, I can say DAZN is exactly what boxing (and other fight platforms) desperately needed. The days of glamorous fight promotion are quickly coming to an end but the thought of paying the premium sixty, eight or even one hundred dollars cable companies charge for a pay-per-view is cringe-worthy, to say the least.

That's where DAZN steps in and saves the day. For $9.99/month, you can stream matches from not only the world of boxing but favorites such as the Bellator MMA series. You can even catch up on your soccer highlights and Cricket matches is that's your thing.

The best part, they’re giving away the first month for free and you can stream to your Chromecast device, smart-tv or watch right on your Chromebook, PC or device of your choice.

*Note – DAZN is availabe to users in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, Italy, and the USA.