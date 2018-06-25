Staedtler Announces Noris Digital Stylus For Chromebooks

Back in January, premium pencil-maker Staedtler teamed up with Google at the annual BETT show in London to show off their first stylus designed with Chromebooks in mind. The Noris Digital stylus sports the look and feel of a real No. 2 pencil and uses EMR technology to create a cost-effective stylus that’s a perfect fit for the classroom.

This week, at the annual Internation Society for Technology in Education convention, Staedtler is showing off the latest in the EMR stylus line up.

Introducing the Noris Digital stylus for Chromebooks.

The original Noris Digital was paired with the Samsung Chromebook Plus when announced and carried with it a list of “compatible” Chromebooks which were essentially any device with a built-in Wacom digitizer. The new stylus looks to be an exact replica of the original “concept” stylus from Staedtler with the addition of the Chromebook branding which is pretty cool in our opinion.

The stylus for Chromebooks also gets its own landing page that is clearly geared towards the classroom and lists a good number of devices that are compatible with the EMR pen.

Along with the recently launched Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the following devices will work with the Noris Digital for Chromebooks:

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (R751T)*

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311)*

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (CP713-1WN)

Asus Chromebook Flip C213*

CTL Chromebook NL7TW-360

Dell Chromebook 11 2-in-1 (5190)*

HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 EE*

Lenovo 500e Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung Chromebook Pro

* EMR stylus support is optional

The “optional” part just means you will have to have the variant of the listed device that has a Wacom digitizer.

The original Noris Digital stylus was launched at $49.99 but can be found at resellers for around $30-35. As these are being marketed as inexpensive and they are meant for the classroom, I would expect the Chromebook stylus to be around the same price. You can sign up to receive updates on price and availability at Staedtler.us.

Source: The Keyword via Tom Mullaney