A Closer Look At The Stylus Spotted With Acer’s Chrome OS Tablet

By

mm by Robby Payne
Filed under:

Last week we got an unexpected nugget from London’s BETT show: a limited sighting of the first-ever Chrome OS tablet. The tweet has been pulled down since that time, but we have the photo and what little we know about the device in a post over here. One of the things we do know about this surprise device is the pen that was being demoed alongside it. That device? The Staedtler Noris digital pencil.

On the companies own website, they tout the fact that the Noris digital was on display at Google’s own booth at the show. And, in all reality, that is a pretty big deal. Sure, this isn’t an accessory you’ll likely find in the Google Store alongside other #madebyGoogle items anytime soon, but the fact that Google had it in their booth speaks volumes about the legitimacy of this little writing utensil.

So, what is it exactly?

Well, nothing terribly new, except in its construction. The pencil is a fairly standard EMR pen (like those seen in most newer Chromebooks, minus the Pixelbook) with a unique form factor. Namely, it looks like a good old #2 pencil. This alone will make the pencil much more comfortable and familiar to students right out of the gate. Other features, though pretty standard for EMR devices, include:

  • Hexagonal shape
  • Innovative WOPEX material, soft non-slip surface
  • Wood content from PEFC-certified sustainably managed German forests
  • Made in Germany
  • No charging required
  • Palm rejections
  • 0.7 mm point
  • Pressure sensitivity
  • Tilt recognition

Staedtler also confirms the Noris digital pencil is compatible with the following Chromebooks:

  • Chromebook Spin 11
  • 11.6″ ASUS Chromebook Flip C213
  • 11.6″ HP HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 EE
  • 12.3″ Samsung Chromebook Plus
  • 12.3″ Samsung Chromebook Pro

Though not officially stated, all the new education Chromebooks launched with pen support will also work just fine with the Norris digital. Devices from Acer, HP, Lenovo and Dell will all equip a similar EMR setup and be fully compatible with this nifty new stylus.

The company’s website shows the pen as a concept project, but you can purchase it right now on Amazon. It currently runs $49 and is being listed by Samsung. Ostensibly, Samsung is offering this as an add-on for devices like the Chromebook Plus to give consumers and students a better writing experience with their current Chromebook offerings.

Buy The Staedtler Norris Digital on Amazon

We’ll reach out to Staedtler and see if we can procure a review device to see for ourselves if $49 is a good price to ask for a stylus. Hopefully for the sake of schools on a budget, when bought in bulk, these pencils are much more affordable than what we are seeing on Amazon currently. Don’t get me wrong, if this gives users who utilize the stylus regularly a great writing experience, I think $49 is a fair price. I just don’t think budget-conscious school systems are going to shell out $49 per student for that experience.

Source: staedtler.us

  • Damion Beth

    I have had this ‘pencil’ since mid-2017 with my Chromebook Pro, and it’s been EXCELLENT! It has a clear plastic cap that covers the tip when not in use, and it can get put on the back (like a pen) when using it. Be careful, however, as it cracks easily if you push it too far down on the pencil.

    As for inking, I find when using it in Squid that it writes a bit thinner/lighter than the included stylus. I have to press harder with the Staedtler to get the same thickness of line, but that can be adjusted with the slider in Squid.

    I hold everything together in a ProCase sleeve designed for the iPad pro, but it does have a pencil loop inside, so I just drop my Pro in the sleeve, and the Staedtler pencil in the loop.

    Glad to see it get promoted! It feels great in the hand and I don’t feel as cramped as using the included pop-out stylus on my Pro.

  • Timmy Phillips (timmyiscool8)

    This would be awesome with The Acer Chromebook R11. But sadly I don’t think it is compatible, is there a bigger list of supported devices. Or are more devices planned in the future? 🙁

  • Raúl F.

    The EMR pen being adopted beyond Samsung devices is great news, WACOM’s pen technology is the best, imo, works fantastically, with no batteries and no bluetooth pairing. It’s a pity the chromebooks don’t support the button functionality, tough. Squid works very well with the noris pencil, so does Sketchbook Pro, others, not so well. Android developers of notes/art apps (ahem, all four of them: Squid, Sketchbook Pro, ArtFlow and Infinite Painter/Design) have to acknowledge that Android tablets are dead and focus more in 2-in-1 Chromebooks.