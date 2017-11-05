NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro Pops Up At Best Buy But Is It Worth It?

By 13 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Now that Google’s Pixelbook is making its rounds in the hands of users everywhere, we’re left wondering “what’s next for the world of Chrome OS?”

We now know there is a more powerful Samsung Chromebook Pro soon to come and ASUS has finally launched another configuration of my personal favorite, the Flip C302.

While our attention may be on the “next big thing” in the Chromebook arena, Samsung has snuck in a variation of the already popular Chromebook Pro and frankly, I didn’t see it coming.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, a 64GB model of the Core M3 Pro has popped up on Best Buy’s website for $599. It’s great to see some variety in the higher-end Chromebook market but I have to ask, “is doubling the storage space really worth dropping six hundred dollars?”

I did some digging around to see if this model was showing up anywhere else including Samsung’s website and it’s not. No dig against Best Buy but it isn’t unusual for online retailers to publish incorrect information on PC devices but you will notice from the listing a unique model number. Combined with the higher price, I’m inclined to feel the new model is legit.

I’ll go ahead an share my opinion and that opinion is NO, not even remotely worth that money with the market sitting where it is and I’ll tell you why.

First, you have the original Samsung Chromebook Pro which can be had for $499 from a number of retailers a the moment. The MSRP might be $549 but honestly, the 32GB Pro carries the sub-five hundred price tag a lot more comfortably.

Here me out. I am in no way saying the Pro isn’t a great device. I’m typing on one at this very moment but I have always held to the notion that it should be $499 and still do.

Then you have the ASUS Flip Chromebook C302. For $460, you can get the same internals in a device that I feel has a better build quality. I do favor the look and the feel of the ASUS over the Samsung but personal preference aside, it’s more bang for the buck any way you slice it.

Not to mention the fact that you can now get the Core M5 ASUS with 64GB of storage for only $50 more than the new Samsung. If the Pro is going to cost this much, Samsung really should have doubled the RAM.

Yes, the Samsung offers that super-bright, 3:2 display and it’s beautiful but the ASUS is no slouch and 12.5″ Full HD display is probably better than the average consumer is using currently.

The Samsung also offers the built-in stylus and that feature is a major hot-button for those users that will actually use it. I, however, find little use for a stylus it certainly doesn’t warrant the extra dollars.

Back to the new, 64GB Samsung Pro. When compared to Google’s new Chromebook, $600 just seems uncomfortably high for a device with a previous generation M3 processor, half the storage and fewer tricks up its sleeve than the Pixelbook.

Now, I know that storage is a big deal to many, especially with Android apps, Crouton and the possibility of future capabilities coming to Chrome OS. Let’s be honest, though. If you need that storage and you are already a Chromebook user, you’ve likely learned to manage the space you have efficiently.

I’m nowhere near maxing out the storage on the Pro and even have an SD card in the expandable storage slot that has NOTHING on it. If storage is a big deal to you, likely you’re already eyeing the $999 Pixelbook or patiently waiting for better read/write access to external storage.

Wrap Up

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is still one of the best devices of 2017 and $499 for the 32GB model feels like a sweet spot but another hundred dollars just to add a little storage makes zero sense to me. When devices like the ASUS C302 are equally capable and cost significantly less, I really can’t see myself recommending this new variation.

That’s my two cents but if the latest offering from Samsung is just what you’re looking for, you have my blessing. You won’t be disappointed with the Chromebook. I’m just disappointed with the price.

Special thanks to Maison Pulaski and Alvin Chin for sharing the new Samsung listing.

  • macguy59

    I think you’re underselling the hi res display on the Pro. It’s precisely the reason why I bought it over the Acer. And why I won’t consider anything with less going forward. And yes I ordered the Pixelbook

  • David Rakowski

    Thanks for the update. I LOVE my Plus, and once they make a version with a backlit keyboard they will have at least two sales. 😉

    • John Kendrick

      Make that three though I’ll stick with the Pro 😀

  • John Kendrick

    I agree with you Gabriel, but if they had included 8gb ram I think it may have made more sense.

    I think Samsung should continue the evolution with the same basic machine, but provide a device with next gen processor, more ram and storage, and backlit keyboard. As I’ve said in other threads, still my favorite Chromebook, including the new Pixelbook.

    Samsung makes some great devices. Just received a new Note 8 after a year without after turning in my Note 7. Tried for a Pixel but my work provides the device and the only choices this year are Samsung and Apple. And that’s not really a loss as there are many things I missed, most of all the S Pen, spending the last year with the original Pixel. J

  • Mathew Oommen

    $100 + for 32gb (more) space,
    most people apparently wouldn’t find reasonable

  • RMP

    The author may be touching on several design opportunities in CBs and Chrome OS. Adding after-market storage and RAM to any newer Android-capable CB should be possible and easy, even though it’s surely cheaper not to build CBs that way: [1] You should always be able order add-on RAM and install it yourself; [2] you should always be able to order an SSD upgrade kit (replacement, or preferably, expansion) and install it yourself. And while I think that Android apps on CBs should have the same type of access that legacy CB apps have to both micro-SD storage and Cloud storage, I don’t know how to suggest ways to achieve that.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      Unfortunately, most new Chromebooks have eMMC storage and the ram and storage are both soldered on which is a shame.

  • Selden Deemer

    Unless I overlooked it, this model SCP does only has 4 Gb of RAM; with 8 Gb it would be more competitive. You can’t expand RAM, but the Samsung design hides the micro SD card reader behind a little cover, so you can add a card of whatever capacity you wish, then use it for the bulk of local storage needs.

  • trusktr

    I love my Chromebook Pro. Flipping it to tablet mode and being able to draw diagrams of things I’m thinking is just great. I do all my devices work on the Pro, with Crouton for command line. It’s all web-based work, which is a nice guy on Chrome OS obviously. But I can still compile C apps for Linux with Crouton if I really want to.

    The stylus is a huge deal for me, it’s totally useful if you have a need for it. Otherwise I wouldn’t even need a touch screen. The touchscreen on the Pixel look is a practical waste for me. If only it had a stylus.

    • macguy59

      Pixelbook does have a stylus but it’s $99 extra

  • Roxanna Patterson

    Appreciate your candor. In the search for a new laptop. Currently have a Chromebook 2 and I like it but I’m not wowed by it. Thinking about switching to a Microsoft surface so I’m reading as much as I can.

  • Marc Di Pinto

    I had to stop reading 3 paragraphs in. For an article it’s horrible. The spelling errors are killing me, feels like it’s running around, and not quite clear.

  • Collin

    agreed entirely! i have the pro with a 128gb micro SD card, with NOTHING on it, lol. it’s an awesome device, but paying more for extra storage is unnecessary.