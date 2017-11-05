64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro Pops Up At Best Buy But Is It Worth It?



Now that Google’s Pixelbook is making its rounds in the hands of users everywhere, we’re left wondering “what’s next for the world of Chrome OS?”

We now know there is a more powerful Samsung Chromebook Pro soon to come and ASUS has finally launched another configuration of my personal favorite, the Flip C302.

While our attention may be on the “next big thing” in the Chromebook arena, Samsung has snuck in a variation of the already popular Chromebook Pro and frankly, I didn’t see it coming.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, a 64GB model of the Core M3 Pro has popped up on Best Buy’s website for $599. It’s great to see some variety in the higher-end Chromebook market but I have to ask, “is doubling the storage space really worth dropping six hundred dollars?”

I did some digging around to see if this model was showing up anywhere else including Samsung’s website and it’s not. No dig against Best Buy but it isn’t unusual for online retailers to publish incorrect information on PC devices but you will notice from the listing a unique model number. Combined with the higher price, I’m inclined to feel the new model is legit.

I’ll go ahead an share my opinion and that opinion is NO, not even remotely worth that money with the market sitting where it is and I’ll tell you why.

First, you have the original Samsung Chromebook Pro which can be had for $499 from a number of retailers a the moment. The MSRP might be $549 but honestly, the 32GB Pro carries the sub-five hundred price tag a lot more comfortably.



Here me out. I am in no way saying the Pro isn’t a great device. I’m typing on one at this very moment but I have always held to the notion that it should be $499 and still do.

Then you have the ASUS Flip Chromebook C302. For $460, you can get the same internals in a device that I feel has a better build quality. I do favor the look and the feel of the ASUS over the Samsung but personal preference aside, it’s more bang for the buck any way you slice it.

Not to mention the fact that you can now get the Core M5 ASUS with 64GB of storage for only $50 more than the new Samsung. If the Pro is going to cost this much, Samsung really should have doubled the RAM.

Yes, the Samsung offers that super-bright, 3:2 display and it’s beautiful but the ASUS is no slouch and 12.5″ Full HD display is probably better than the average consumer is using currently.



The Samsung also offers the built-in stylus and that feature is a major hot-button for those users that will actually use it. I, however, find little use for a stylus it certainly doesn’t warrant the extra dollars.

Back to the new, 64GB Samsung Pro. When compared to Google’s new Chromebook, $600 just seems uncomfortably high for a device with a previous generation M3 processor, half the storage and fewer tricks up its sleeve than the Pixelbook.

Now, I know that storage is a big deal to many, especially with Android apps, Crouton and the possibility of future capabilities coming to Chrome OS. Let’s be honest, though. If you need that storage and you are already a Chromebook user, you’ve likely learned to manage the space you have efficiently.

I’m nowhere near maxing out the storage on the Pro and even have an SD card in the expandable storage slot that has NOTHING on it. If storage is a big deal to you, likely you’re already eyeing the $999 Pixelbook or patiently waiting for better read/write access to external storage.

Wrap Up

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is still one of the best devices of 2017 and $499 for the 32GB model feels like a sweet spot but another hundred dollars just to add a little storage makes zero sense to me. When devices like the ASUS C302 are equally capable and cost significantly less, I really can’t see myself recommending this new variation.

That’s my two cents but if the latest offering from Samsung is just what you’re looking for, you have my blessing. You won’t be disappointed with the Chromebook. I’m just disappointed with the price.





Special thanks to Maison Pulaski and Alvin Chin for sharing the new Samsung listing.