Pixelbook Cyber Monday Deals



We haven’t seen much in the way of deals on Google’s flagship Chromebook this holiday shopping season and frankly, I’m not that surprised. A small discount here and there and a random eBay listing that has since sold out is about as good as it has gotten up unto this point. Today we’ve wrangled up some deals on the Pixelbook that won’t shock you but can save you a couple of dollars and even score you some free stuff.

Chances are if you’re considering dropping a thousand dollars or more on a Chromebook, you are pretty resolute in that decision. However, if we can help you save a few bucks that will make us happy.

Currently, Amazon has discounted the 256GB model of the Pixelbook $60-$80 depending on which seller you choose. Personally, I’d go for the one fulfilled directly from Amazon. The third-party seller’s rating is a little rough. There is also a $30 savings when you bundle the base, 128GB model with the Pixelbook Pen.

Shop Pixebook + Pen Bundle On Amazon

Shop Pixebook 256GB On Amazon

If you’re looking to score some smart-home tech, the Google Store is offering a free Google Home speaker with the purchase of a Pixelbook. This deal is being extended to retailers like Best Buy, BH Photo and ABT Electronics. The promotion is for a limited time only and of course, while supplies last.

Shop Pixebook at the Google Store