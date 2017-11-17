Core i7 Pixelbook Up For Pre-Order



Google’s Pixelbook is less than one month out in the wild and many have asked when the monster Core i7 model will be available. The Google Store still has the almost $1700 Chromebook listed as “coming soon” but we have some inclination as to when we may see the official launch thanks to some third-party retailers listing the device.

One such site is BH Photo that is known to be one of the first retailers to have stock of upcoming devices from Google and others. I had signed up for alerts from BH Photo to let me know when the Pixelbook would be available.

This morning, I received the email letting me know that the Core i7, 512GB NVME Pixelbook with 16GB RAM was now available for pre-order.

If you are one of the few waiting for the beast of a Chromebook, you can place your order today and not only take advantage of free shipping but you won’t pay sales tax if you live outside of New York or New Jersey.

There is no estimated ship date but if the rumors are correct, it should be around the second week of December. Secure yours today from BH Photo at the link below.

Order the Core i7 Pixelbook from BH Photo

