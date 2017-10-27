Google’s Monster i7 Pixelbook May Have A Ship Date

As many of you now know, the embargo for the Google Pixelbook lifted yesterday and the internet was rife with reviews, articles and videos about the latest, greatest laptop on offer from Google. Including our own.

These days come and they go. It was exciting to see all the reactions to this amazing piece of hardware, but we’re honestly just at the beginning of all we’ll see and hear about the Pixelbook. As marketing ramps up, consumers finally get their own devices, and developers (hopefully) perk up and take notice that there are people running their apps on screens bigger than six inches, we’re likely looking at what amounts to be the starting line when it comes to news about the Pixelbook.

Take Today, For Instance

Just a day after all the initial hype is just starting to calm down, we have some news on what could be the release date for the Core i7/512GB/16GB model. Sure, this will likely be the model that the fewest people actually order, but it seems that a retailer has spilled the beans on an expected ship date.

Thanks to a listing for this model on Frys.com, we can easily see that they expect the silly-fast version of the Pixelbook to be shipping in early December. Just in time for the holidays, right?

Again, I’m not sure how many people are waiting on this model as I very clearly stated in our review that the Core i5 models are already insanely fast. Unless more use cases for the Pixelbook arise soon (and this is totally plausible), I have a hard time recommending to anyone they buy this $1649 model.

With all that is stirring around the Pixelbook, though, who knows what the market could look like in just a few months from now. Once a few killer Android apps show up, maybe all that extra storage, RAM and performance will come in handy.

Either way, if you are considering this blissfully over-specc’d Chromebook, at least we don’t have that long to wait. December 7th, to be precise.

