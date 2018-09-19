Pixelbook Lands Chrome OS 69 Along With 50 More Chromebooks

A few hours after yesterday’s partial release of Chrome OS 69, our friends over at Android Police alerted me that their Pixelbooks were getting the update despite being left out of the initial update. Most of our devices around the office are on Developer or Canary so we hadn’t noticed. Thanks to @RyneHager for the heads up.

@GabrielBrangers FYI, our Pixelbooks are getting v69 here at Android Police, if you wanna update your list. — Ryne Hager (@RyneHager) September 18, 2018

A quick look at the Chrome update server revealed that the Pixelbook wasn’t alone in the subsequent roll out. Below you will find the Pixelbook and fifty other Chrome devices that are now on the latest version of Chrome OS.

Acer Chromebook 11 (C740)

Acer Chromebook 11 (C771 / C771T)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

ASUS Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

Chromebook 14 (CB3-431)

Chromebook 14 for work (CP5-471)

Chromebook 15 (CB515 – 1HT / 1H)

Chromebook PCM-116E

CTL J2 / J4 Chromebook for Education

CTL NL61 Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 13 3380

Dell Chromebook 13 7310

eduGear Chromebook K Series

eduGear Chromebook M Series

Epik 11.6″ Chromebook ELB1101

Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

Google Pixelbook

Haier Chromebook 11e

HiSense Chromebook 11

HP Chromebook 11 G5 / HP Chromebook 11-vxxx

HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

HP Chromebook 14 G5

HP Chromebook x2

HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 EE

Lenovo 300e/N23 Yoga/Flex 11 Chromebook

Lumos Education Chromebook

Mecer Chromebook

Mecer V2 Chromebook

MEDION Chromebook S2015

N/A White label

NComputing Chromebook CX100/110

Nexian Chromebook 11.6-inch

Poin2 Chromebook 11

Poin2 Chromebook 11C

Poin2 Chromebook 14

Positivo Chromebook C216B

Positivo Chromebook CH1190

Prowise 11.6″ Entry Line Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 3

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung Chromebook Plus (V2)

Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook

Thinkpad 13 Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015 Edition)

VideoNet Chromebook BL10

Viglen Chromebook 11

One of the biggest highlight of the update is the arrival of Linux apps to the Stable Channel. The list of supported devices is still slim but this is a huge step for the “Crostini Project.”

We’ll be breaking down all that’s new in Chrome OS 69 over the next couple of days but here are some interesting tidbits to take note of when your device updates.

Save Play app files directly to Files app via the share sheet

This behavior will be familiar if you use an Android phone. Now, when you click the share icon inside of an Android app on Chrome OS the “share sheet” will pop up and include the Chrome OS files folder as an option. The feature is live and enabled as you can see in the image below.

Another thing we noticed, albeit subtle, can only be seen when you are setting up or have powerwashed your device. The OOBE(out of box experience) screen has been updated with a new Material Design look but if listen closely to the video below you’ll notice a soft chime that sounds just like the Google Home does when it powers on. (sorry for the wonky video. It was late and all I had to record was my phone.) You’ll want to turn up your volume to catch the chime.

We still haven’t seen a device with the Assistant enabled apart from the Pixelbook and honestly, this could just be Google’s way of creating continuity between platforms but it still gives you the feel that Chromebooks could soon gain full Assistant functionality.

Check back soon for more on what’s new in Chrome OS 69. Find something new in the update? Drop a comment below or shoot us an email so we can share.

