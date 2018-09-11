Pixelbook 2 Teased, Again. This Time Via YouTube TV

Tech blogs: “Google’s hardware leaks are out of control. They couldn’t get sloppier.”

Google: “Hold my coffee.”

If you haven’t caught wind of all the leaks revolving around Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 phones and now Pixelbook, I’m going to just assume you’ve sworn off media consumption in general.

Over the weekend, a flood of images and even a video have surfaced of what we suspect to be the upcoming Pixelbook 2 and Pixelbook detachable.

The video in question came via the Chromium Bug Tracker system and the quick removal of the entire thread CRBug leads me to believe it was an honest mistake by the developer. I seriously doubt they ever meant the video to be accessible to the general public.

The “leaked” images of a narrow-bezel Pixelbook in the form of Ad Choice and Facebook ads make me wonder if Google isn’t embracing the craze of slipped Pixel phone images and doing their part to fan the flames of the hype-train that has been coming down the tracks towards the October 9th Made by Google hardware launch.

It is a little difficult to believe that Google, who makes the majority of their revenue off of web-based ads, “accidentally” launched advertisements picturing a Pixelbook with thinner bezels than any other Chrome device on the market.

At the same time, mistakes happen and anything is possible.

However, today’s Pixelbook 2 leak lends a lot of weight to the conspiracy that Google may actually be trolling all of us.

In what is reported as a YouTube TV ad, Redditor uofmike shared a photo of a Pixelbook that looks very similar to the one in the first ad we shared over the weekend.

Unlike the Facebook ads that showed a device with bezels so thin, it was almost guaranteed to be a bad photoshop, these images appear significantly smaller than the original Pixelbook while keeping things realistic.

We’re digging deep to see if we can find the original video the image was taken from but I will have to admit, it would be a stretch to think that Google made a “bad render” of the original Pixelbook in a YouTube TV ad.

I think we are, in fact, looking at the next Pixelbook. Keep a sharp eye out for more ads and shoot us an email if you happen to capture some new images of the device.

It will be very interesting to see what Google has in store for their event in October. We all could be in for some big laughs if they take the stage and share that they’ve Rick Rolled the tech world.

We’ll be there so make sure you subscribe below for up-to-the-minute coverage.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

Source: Reddit via About Chromebooks