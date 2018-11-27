Pixel Slates Are Now Shipping

It has been a month and a half (7 weeks, to be more precise) since the Pixel Slate was unveiled at Google’s hardware event. When we ventured up to NYC for the event, I was hopeful that we’d not only see ‘Nocturne’ in the flesh, but that we’d also be rolling out of the event with a review unit.

I was pumped about the idea of filming some initial footage with the device in Manhattan and what sort of video content may have come from those interesting New York settings. My bubble was burst pretty quickly, however, when I quickly realized the Slate was not only going to be absent from our review kit, but also absent from our office for weeks.

This wasn’t exactly anyone’s fault. I made some assumptions and had my hopes up and that was clearly a mistake. The past 7 weeks, because of this anticipation, have been long if I’m being honest. I personally like Apple’s way of announcing and shipping things, where only days exist between a product announcement and shipping dates. I know Google’s still learning their way around the whole hardware scene, but 7 weeks from announcement to shipping seems a bit long to me.

Either way, as of today, The Pixel Slate is now shipping out from Google and Amazon. We’ve not only received emails confirming this: my personal Pixel Slate has finally been marked as shipped. We’d fully assume that other outlets are shipping as well, but would love to hear from you all to confirm this.

After Google’s little slip up on shipping dates, it is good to finally see this device actually rolling out to consumers. There’s a lot to talk about with the Pixel Slate, so keep checking back here later today for more Pixel Slate fun!

Shop Pixel Slate On Amazon