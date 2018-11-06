Brydge G-Type Pixel Slate Keyboard Available For Pre-Order

As Robby reported this morning, Google’s Pixel Slate Chromebook tablet is now up for pre-order from a number of sites including Adorama, Best Buy, BH Photo and now the Google Store. Best Buy has updated all of their listings to the original release date of November 22nd which lines up with the Google Store’s estimated shipping of 2-3 weeks.

For those interested in the third-party G-Type keyboard by Brydge, you can now get your place in line for the premium keyboard maker’s “most advanced keyboard yet.” Pre-orders are live for the Bluetooth keyboard that boasts 6-month battery life, backlit keys and a limited lifetime warranty.

Check out the full specs for the G-Type Pixel Slate keyboard:

Oversized Glass Trackpad

3 Modes: Laptop, Tablet, and Entertainment

High-Grade Aluminum Body

Precision Matching Design

Any-Angle Viewing between 0-180 degrees

3-level Backlit Keys

Bluetooth 4.2 Technology

6-Month Battery Life per Charge

Pre-Order the Brydge G-Type Pixel Slate Keyboard

According to Brydge, the G-Type keyboard will ship in late November just in time to slap in on your shiny, new Pixel Slate. As soon as we can get our hands on both keyboards for the Slate, we’ll share our thoughts and benefits they each offer.

It’s going to be a crazy holiday shopping season for Chromebooks and the Pixel Slate is one of the hottest tickets out there. We’re excited to see what’s next for Chrome OS.