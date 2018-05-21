Chrome Unboxed Heads To New York To See What’s next@acer

That’s right! Chrome Unboxed is packing up and heading to the Big Apple to bring you live coverage of Acer’s global press conference. We’ll be on the ground at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan Wednesday the 23rd at 11:00 a.m. EST and we’d love for you to join us.

You guys made our Google I/O live chat such a huge success that we’re bringing it back for another round. You will find the chatroom here directly below the live feed from Acer.

We hope to get a closer look at the soon-to-be-released Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and maybe even catch a glimpse of something new coming down the line from the King of Chromebooks.

There will be a lot more to take in than just Chrome OS devices so make sure to check us out on Twitter as we spend a little time just enjoying the sites in New York and checking out what else Acer plans to show the world.

Bookmark this page and we will see you on Wednesday.

Shop Acer On Amazon