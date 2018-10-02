Hey Google, Why So Blue? New “Aqua” Home Mini On The Way

Forget the landslide of hardware leaks, Google has decided to go ahead and announce some new toys a week ahead of the October 9th event in NYC. In a blog post on The Keyword, Google’s design direct for Home and wearables shared the addition to the Home Mini lineup.

It’s made from the same fabric as the Mini’s original colors—chalk, charcoal and coral—with the same aesthetic goal, to easily blend into your home. Aqua Mini does all the great things you expect from your Google Assistant and Google Home. Isabelle Olson

Director, Design for Home, Wearables and CMF

The hardware itself is nothing new but the updated Aqua color is yet another sign that Google is going all in on their commitment to hardware. In a conversation with Engadget, Isabelle goes on to say;