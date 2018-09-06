Oct. 9th #madebygoogle Descends On New York

Well, we knew it was coming and the recent rumors have now been confirmed as fact. Google will be moving their annual hardware event to the Big Apple.

Invites have just been sent out to what is being officially dubbed the “Made by Google Launch Event” and not only has the venue changed, Google has left October 4th behind and will release their new product lineup on the ninth instead.



No information pertaining to what new hardware will take the stage but I think we can all agree on the new Pixel phone line up thanks to the rampant leaks of the devices across the web in recent months.

We’re also anticipating at least one new Pixelbook device but we the evidence is mounting that there could be as many as three #madebygoogle Chromebooks taking off the wraps next month.

The third consecutive Google hardware launch will take place at Spring Street Studios in NYC with doors opening at 10 a.m. EST and the presentation following at 11.

Chrome Unboxed will be on the ground at the event bringing you the play-by-play. We’ll be bringing you updates on the event and details on what we’re expecting. Make sure you subscribe below to stay up-to-date on all the latest.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon