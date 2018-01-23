NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

BETT 2018: Google And Neverware Revive Old Computers

2 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:

Late last year, Google stepped in to back Neverware’s latest round of investment funding and in doing so, reinforced the validity and sustainability of the Cloud Ready product that breathes life back into old PC and Mac devices.

This year, at London’s annual Bett Show (formerly known as the British Educational Training and Technology Show) Google and Neverware are taken their new-found relationship further by offering on-site Cloud Ready installation at Google’s Booth at the show.

If you happen to be attending the educational technology conference, you can bring your old PC, Mac or netbooks and a dedicated team from Neverware will install Cloud Ready Chromium OS and have your device ready to pick up at the end of the day.

Throughout each day at BETT 2018, any school can drop off an old PC, Mac, or Netbook at the Google stand…and return later to pick up their “new” fast, reliable CloudReady device(s).

Specialists from Neverware will be flashing these old devices with CloudReady, an operating system based on Google’s Chromium OS. CloudReady breathes new life into old hardware, enabling schools to get extra use out of devices that may otherwise collect dust.

So bring along your old devices to Stand C230…we will be wiping them clean so please be sure to save any data beforehand!

Events With Google

For more on Neverware’s Cloud Ready, check out Robby’s how-to video and revive that PC or Mac that’s turned into a paperweight.

Source: Google

  • Thanks for the heads up, I’m in London so I am definitely going to video interview the Neverware team at that booth. I’ll ask why Google isn’t doing more to sell Chromebooks in Europe (especially Samsung Chromebook Plus), and I guess possibly the recent Microsoft education laptop announcements are going to be at the BETT show too.

  • John Kendrick

    I did this with an old iMac and it brought it back to life like a brand new machine. It was easy following Robby’s instructional video, and other than about a close to one minute delay on power up and it being behind ChromeOS on version updates, it works flawlessly. Now my wife sits down at her desk and has everything that is available from her Chromebook. Loving it, though I am looking at the new Chromeboxes as I would like something that is kept a bit more up to date.