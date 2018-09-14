Microsoft Testing Popup Beckoning Users To Say No To Chrome And Firefox

I’ve exhausted a lot of breath and energy expressing my distaste for the Windows ecosystem. However, I can honestly say I have zero issue with this latest news from the folks at Microsoft. More on that in a moment.

The Windows 10 October update will soon start rolling out to users across the globe. Early adopters of the latest version of Windows 10 have reported a new popup that aims to keep internet browsing in-house with Microsoft’s Edge browser.

As it sits, users attempting to install Chrome or Firefox will be greeted with a popup window letting them know that the “faster and safer” Edge browser is already installed on their machine.

Microsoft has since confirmed that the popup is still in the testing phase and that it may or may not make it into the final release of the Windows 10 Update next month.

We’ve tested this functionality with Insiders only – The Windows Insider Program enables Microsoft to test different features, functionality and garner feedback before rolling out broadly. Customers remain in control and can choose the browser of their choice. – Microsoft Spokesperson via MSPoweruser

Additionally, as the quote clearly states, users aren’t restricted from installing a third-party browser. They can simply select “install anyway” and be on their way.

Here’s why I have no beef with this.

First and foremost, I don’t use Microsoft products. I have no dog in this fight so perhaps I feel some indifference here. Sure, we are about All Things Chrome so maybe I should take offense to Windows trying to steal away devoted Chrome users but it just doesn’t bother me.

Second (and this is my main reason for being just fine with all this), Edge is Microsoft’s flagship browser. They’re pushing it on their operating system.

This is Business 101.

I worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years and another half-decade in car sales. We weren’t in the habit of delivering products and services to customers just to turn around and recommend they go elsewhere for extras.

If you wanted dessert, we wanted you to buy ours and we made it a point to offer it to you. If I sold you a new F-150, I was sure to offer you the opportunity to purchase a bed liner, all-weather mats and about a dozen other things for your new ride. Why? Because keeping business in-house is just smart. I don’t fault Microsoft for it at all.

Google does similar things if you are using one of their products in a competitors browser. That’s no less intrusive and it still doesn’t bother me in the least. Besides, Microsoft’s attempt to recapture browser market share will be about as daunting as eating an elephant. I mean, seriously.



Source: StatCounter Global Stats – Browser Market Share

Edge isn’t dead last in the browser race but they are a close second to it at less than 5%. I don’t say this as a dig. It’s just a fact. Chrome is the dominant surfing platform and all of its competitors will have to put in some serious work if they ever plan to supplant the King of the browsers.

If Microsoft wants to use their own platforms to push their own browser, more power to them. That doesn’t mean we can’t all be friends. On that note, check out this tweet. The Edge team sent the Chrome team a cake to celebrate their 10th birthday.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s cake! Thanks for the @GoogleChrome birthday present @MicrosoftEdge 🎂😀 pic.twitter.com/xzfV6xKyz4 — rahulrc (@rahulrc) September 13, 2018

How sweet.

