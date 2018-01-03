LG Brings Google Assistant To ThinQ Smart TVs



LG continues to get a jump-start on the hype with yet-another pre-CES product announcement and this one features the newest lineup of Smart TVs from the electronics giant.

On the heels of teasing the massive 88″ 8K OLED display, LG has now revealed the ThinQ line of UHD TVs will feature a host of assistant-capable features for just about any use-case imaginable.

LG is looking to build on their already industry-leading displays by creating a “smarter” TV. This includes the addition of the new α (Alpha) 9 processor and its ability to reproduce “true-to-life” images.

A core innovative element of the α (Alpha) 9 is the four-step process of noise reduction, which boasts twice as many steps compared to conventional techniques. This algorithm allows for greater finesse in noise reduction, improving the clarity of images affected by distracting artifacts and enabling more effective rendering of smooth gradations.

The 2018 OLEDs from LG are also promising to improve on last year’s Nano cell technology that combines with FALD backlighting to produce deeper blacks, better image rendering and improved shadow details and more.

All this news is awesome and if you’re a fan of high-end, super-crisp media, the new ThinQ line of displays might be of great interest to you. What we’re most interested in is the addition of the Google Assistant which will make the televisions some of the first to have Google Home capabilities built right in.

Instead of focusing solely on the Google Assistant, LG decided to pair it with their already-existing DeepThinQ AI designed to give users contextual content interaction as well as smart-home control geared towards LG’s growing smart appliance business.

LG TVs with ThinQ AI supports services based on Electronic Program Guide (EPG) to deliver information in real time or change to a channel that offers the content requested. Instruct the TV to “search for the soundtrack of this movie” or “turn off the TV when this program is over” without repeating the name of the program or entering a specific time. What’s more, customers in certain countries will be able to utilize the Google Assistant to control smart home devices such as lights or activate third-party services.

I have a feeling we'll be spending some extended time at the LG booth in Vegas next week.





Source: LG News Room