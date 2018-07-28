Lenovo Launches First Google Assistant Smart Display

It has been a long time coming but today Lenovo made good on a July release of the first-ever Smart Display featuring the Google Assistant. Teased at CES this year, Lenovo leads the way for other OEMs including JBL and LG who also had Smart Displays present in Las Vegas.

From The Keyword

Over the last couple of years, you’ve been able to talk to the Google Assistant to get things done. Today we’re launching

Smart Displays, a new category of devices for the smart home that brings the Google Assistant to an interactive screen

for a richer visual experience. And the first Smart Display from Lenovo will go on sale in major U.S. retail and online stores

this weekend. With the Google Assistant built in, the Lenovo Smart Display brings you the best of Google services, including Maps, YouTube, Calendar, Duo and Photos, in a visual and helpful way. It’s easy to set up, so you can immediately enjoy your favorite entertainment, control your smart home, stay in touch with friends and family, and manage your day with simple voice commands and touch gestures. Chris Turkstra, Director, Product Management, Assistant

Last month, BH Photo had the 8 and 10-inch Lenovo displays up for pre-order and it appeared they would come in cheaper than initially announced. The listings have since been removed and Lenovo has the Smart Displays price at the original $199 and $249.

We have the Lenovo in-house and a full review will be up for your viewing pleasure in the very near future. Until then, you can read more about the Google Assistant Smart Displays and the future of this new form-factor at the Google Blog here.

If you’re ready to get your hands on Lenovo’s Smart Displays, you can do so at the link below. Expected shipping is 3-4 weeks.

Shop The Lenovo Smart Display w/Assistant