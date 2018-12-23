Insane Deal On Google Home Hub, Home Minis From Target

Well folks, we’re getting to the point where most people have identified or already purchased those final Christmas presents for their loved ones. If, however, you are like my family, there were still a few lingering items out there even today that still needed attention.

In a world dominated by online deals and sales, it is easy to think there are simply no great deals left with enough time to get delivered by Christmas day. If you limit yourself to online deals delivered by UPS or FedEX, you would be correct.

However, if you can snag a killer online deal that can be picked up in a good old brick and mortar store, your ability to still cash in on a fantastic deal is still alive and kicking.

Right now, Target is selling the Google Home Hub for only $99 and they are INCLUDING 2 FREE GOOGLE HOME MINIS! That is $50 off the regular price for the Hub and $100 worth of Google Home Minis for free! In just a week or so, this same setup would cost you $250.

If you are thinking about getting a smart home setup started or would love to knock out a few gifts all at once, you simply cannot miss this deal. Hit the link below quickly, because we are not sure when this will end.

Get The Google Home Hub and 2 Home Minis @ Target