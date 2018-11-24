Unbelievable Deal From Hulu, But It Ends Soon

If you’re like us, you’re just starting to wake up from the dizzying reality of Black Friday. For the past week, deals and markdowns have been all the rage. While it makes sense and it is simply that time of year, all the sales and offers get a little tiring after a while.

As much as I wanted to sit down and write about hardware or software (there’s some fun stuff we’ll be talking about this week), this particular deal is simply too good to miss. With lots of you getting new Chromebooks or planning on them in the near future, there’s always a need for fresh content to consume on these devices.

The good news today is Hulu is offering an insane deal on it’s fantastic service for an unheard of rate: $12 for 12 months!

That’s right: head over to Hulu’s landing page before November 26th at midnight PST and sign up. I did it and the process is crazy-fast. After 12 months, you’ll get bumped up to Hulu’s $7.99/month plan and still get to continue enjoying the content you’ve built up in your library.

With some exclusive movies, shows and tons of current cable programming, Hulu is a great service to have in your lineup. As their live TV service has matured, I’m sure there are many cord cutters using Hulu as their only TV provider across the board.

If you currently have Hulu, you aren’t eligible at this time. I did have an active account, but I only use Hulu to fill in when I forget to record something or can’t find older episodes on YouTube TV. Since my library isn’t built up or finely crafted, I cancelled my existing account and created a fresh new one to take advantage of this new offer. All you need is a different email address and you’re all set.

As I said, if you are already using Hulu and have a nicely curated account, I don’t really recommend this approach. Either way, I hope this gets some of you into this great service for a crazy-cheap price!

Get Hulu Now