$80 Off The HP Chromebook x2 And Snag A Printer For $20

I would argue that the HP Chromebook x2 is one of the best values on offer at the moment when it comes to Chrome devices. The detachable Kaby Lake Chromebook can hold its own up against the Pixelbook while offering an unparalleled (for now) form-factor and it does it all for just shy of $600.

Now, I can honestly say that the HP Chromebook x2 is the best deal on just about any Chromebook thanks to a major price cut directly from Hewlett Packard.

Previously unavailable from the HP Store, the Chromebook x2 is now on sale for a crazy $519. On top of that, you can snag a $70 HP Deskjet All-in-one printer for only $19.99 with the purchase of the x2 or any PC for that matter.

If you bundle the two, your total savings will be a whopping $130 and that’s a pretty sweet deal.





You may not need a new printer but it’s hard to pass up $50 off especially when HP printers play so nicely with Chromebooks thanks to the HP Print for Chrome app.

It’s worth noting that Best Buy and Amazon have both raised the price of the x2 to $649. Not sure the logic behind that but hey, whatever. Best Buy does do price matching but if it were me, I’d just grab mine from the source.

