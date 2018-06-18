HP Chromebook x2 Arrives In The United Kingdom

We all know that the global Chromebook market is sorely lacking when it comes to major OEMs selling devices outside of the U.S. market but it seems I am writing these types of articles more frequently and that is a very promising thing.

I reached out to HP last week about the availability of the Chromebook x2 in the United Kingdom and elsewhere and while we’ve no official response, the world’s first detachable Chrome device just turned up on Google’s UK Chromebook page.

Priced in the same manner as most flagship Chromebooks in Europe, the x2 can be had for £599.99 when it becomes available. Currently, Google’s site says “available at” but no retailers are listed.

Presumably, you’ll be able to pick one up from Google and hopefully other resellers like Curry’s PC and maybe Amazon UK.

For now, you might bookmark Google’s page to keep an eye out for when the HP Chromebook x2 links go live.

HP Chromebook x2 @ Google Store UK