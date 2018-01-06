NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

HP Bolsters Their Ranks With Two New Chromebooks

by Gabriel Brangers
HP has been relatively quiet on the Chrome OS front in 2017. Apart from the latest HP Chromebook x360, it had been nearly a year and a half since the PC giant released a Chrome device but that all changed quite drastically this week.

Along with the beast that is the HP Chromebox G2, Hewlett Packard has also lifted the veil on two new Chromebooks aimed squarely at the education market. The HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE and Chromebook 14 G5 are the latest iterations of HP’s long-running 11.6″ and 14″ models that began life almost five years ago.

The newest models boast the same Apollo Lake chipsets we’ve seen in recent devices from manufacturers like ASUS, Acer and Lenovo. Both Chromebooks come equipped with USB-C 3.1, a 180º fold-flat design, rugged specs and are equipped with Android Apps out of the box.

In true HP fashion, the Chromebook 11 G6 EE and 14 G5 both serve up a flurry of optional configurations to fit your specific use-case (and budget). Both models offer an optional touch display, up to 8GB RAM and up to 64GB eMMC storage.

The HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE is geared towards the younger education crowd with the combination of its portable size and military-grade specifications. Molded rubber bumpers wrap the edges of the Chromebook to reinforce and protect from dings and nicks and HP’s unique honeycomb chambers inside the chassis provide the Chromebook with internal protection from flexing and downward pressure.

The 11.6″ HP will be available in all dark grey or trimmed with orange accents. The addition of color to the HP logo on the lid is a very nice touch, in my opinion.

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE Features

 

  • Chrome OS
  • Intel Celeron N3350/N3450 Apollo Lake processors with Intel HD Graphics 500
  • Up to 8GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM
  • 16GB to 64GB eMMC storage
  • 11.6″ IPS backlit display with touchscreen or HD SVA anti-glare for non-touch. Both with 1366×768 resolution
  • 180º fold-flat hinge
  • MicroSD slot
  • 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB 3.1
  • Dual speakers w/HD audio
  • 720p HD webcam
  • Spill and pick resistant keyboard
  • Touchpad w/multi-gesture support
  • Starts at 2.27 lbs
  • 1-year limited warranty on parts and labor



The Chromebook 14 G5 is aimed at a more mature audience with HP looking to educators and secondary schools who are looking for a larger display and the option of a Full HD touchscreen. You can also opt for a backlit keyboard which is a great feature but honestly, it should be standard.

The HP Chromebook 14 G5 comes only in the traditional HP dark grey but offers much of the same in the area of toughness. Sans the rubber bumpers, you still get the spill and pick-resistant keyboard and reinforced chassis.

HP Chromebook 14 G5 Features

 

  • Chrome OS
  • Intel Celeron N3350/N3450 Apollo Lake processors with Intel HD Graphics 500
  • Up to 8GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM
  • 16GB to 64GB eMMC storage
  • 14″ HD display or optional Full HD touchscreen
  • 180º fold-flat hinge
  • MicroSD slot
  • 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB 3.1
  • Dual speakers w/HD audio
  • 720p HD webcam
  • Spill and pick resistant keyboard
  • Touchpad w/multi-gesture support
  • Starts at 3.39 lbs
  • 1-year limited warranty on parts and labor

Hopefully, the dual core N3350’s performance has improved with age. At initial release, the Apollo Lake chipset struggled with daily tasks even when paired with 8GB RAM. We have yet to test the quad-core N3450 but are anticipating a significant increase in capability.

We were more than underwhelmed with the HP Chromebook x360 in our initial review due mainly to what seems to be inferior build quality. We’ll be looking to get our hands on these latest models and see if HP has stepped up their game. Fingers crossed.

The HP Chromebook 11 G6 and 14 G5 are both slated to launch in the U.S. in late February or early April with pricing still unannounced. For more details, check out the blog post from HP News.

  • Why don’t HP use an ARM chipset instead of that Meltdown 30% to 55% slowed down Intel thing.

    • Selden Deemer

      Charbax, I know you are an ARM zealot, but you don’t know what you are talking about.

      I benchmarked a HP 13 G1 running Version 64.0.3282.41 (Official Build) beta (64-bit), Octane reports ~27,000-28,000, and Speedometer reports ~118 ±3, which are very close to the scores I recorded when I got this Chromebook in October, before the kernel was updated against Meltdown.

      According to Zipso, the Samsung Chromebook Plus, which is one of the livelier ARM Chromebooks, scores 9700. The Lenovo Chromebooks running the MediaTek M8173C chip score 9900. These are the highest benchmark scores to date for ARM-powered Chromebooks.
      Source: https://zipso.net/chromebook-specs-comparison-table/

      As far as I can determine, SQL Server deployments will be most affected by Meltdown, and consumer-based devices should see little to no impact.

      • Samsung Chromebook Plus uses a 28nm ARM Processor, you’re comparing that with 14nm Intel processor based devices which is completely unfair.

        HP is now the biggest laptop manufacturer in the world, they have overtaken Lenovo. Don’t tell me that HP doesn’t have the resources to make sure to use one of the newer latest 10nm ARM Processors for a Chromebook project. Anything less by HP is just plain simply a huge disapointment. Just basically it means that HP does not care about their customers and also it means Google is sleeping yet again at their job.

        • Selden Deemer

          If the price/performance were there, we would be seeing high performance ARM Chromebooks.

          We are not, and never have.

          • This has nothing to do with price/performance. ARM has always been far ahead of Intel when it comes to price/performance anyway. This only has to do with multi-hundred Billion dollar companies like HP, Samsung, Google, Asus, Acer, Lenovo all being way too lazy to produce proper revolutionary innovation in the laptop market. All they’re doing is to shell out boring not innovative clone products year after year, with no vision, no innovation, no new ideas, no enthusiasm nor courage to try to solve deep issues in society. When Samsung released a slightly interesting Chromebook Plus last year, then they and Google did absolutely no effort in releasing it worldwide to ramp up production quantities to lower the retail price further and make it anywhere significant enough to influence the laptop market. With still Billions of people and children around the world who do not own a proper laptop for revolutionary web usage. Google, HP and Intel do not care.

          • The Samsung Plus/Pro are pretty good examples of innovation. The 3:2 screen is fantastic. In some ways I like my Pro more than my Pixelbook. The Pro is friendlier to hold, feels more resilient (less like a piece of fine jewelry), and the stylus is included in the device. If it was available with 8gb memory and a Kaby Lake Core i5 it would be killer.

          • Yes but what is the point in making an awesome Samsung Chromebook Plus if they then delau Plus to make an Intel Pro version and then they did no effort in selling neither Plus nor Pro outside of the USA. A total self-destruction of the whole project. And then the successor is what? Supposedly a tablet-detachable piece of shit? Those people in charge of Chromebooks at Samsung and Google need to be fired.

          • I’d like to see a Samsung Chromebook Plus+ with Snapdragon 845, 8gb ram, 128 gb ssd.

          • Yes and yes, and telcos can include it with whatever Snapdragon 845 superphone you buy on a 2 year contract. The Samsung Chromebook Plus 2 should be on a 10nm ARM Processor with Gigabit LTE eSIM and second SIM card slot, with 8-16GB RAM, much louder speakers (I always use external speaker with my Chromebook Plus as the built-in speakers are way too low volume/quality), better backlit keyboard, much longer battery life at least 2x longer battery life (don’t care if slightly thicker/heavier), price must still be reasonable sub-$500 unsubsidized with 8GB RAM, $550 with 16GB RAM, when not bundled in a telco 2-year contract. A basic WiFi-only version with 4GB RAM should be sub-$300 unsubsidized.

          • Unless there is any other new ARM Chromebooks at CES, and I am hopeful, there should be. Then one thing’s for sure, the ARM Snapdragon 835 Powered Windows 10 laptops for sure are going to be the star of the CES show. Hopefully a fantastic, long awaited (I’ve been waiting 10 years for it) ARM Powered Thinkpad to be announced here. Those are truely revolutionary. Finally killing off the horrible Wintel industry.

            Microsoft putting their 1000+ engineers with Qualcomm to perfect a 25+ hour battery life, ultra-thin, fanless, beautiful LTE always connected (Laptop with Smartphone functionalities) for eSIM and dual SIM telco contracts, how fantastic and awesome is that! It’s what lazy Google should have done with ARM Chromebooks 5+ years ago.

    • Zach Mauch

      1. 30% was the worst case scenario in a very specific use case and it looks like even that will never get hit. 2. ARM processors have plenty of issues too.

      • 55% is the worst case scenario according to source in articles, for apps that require heavy Kernel access, I don’t know if Chrome OS is in that case scenario, it might be. Do you know?

        ARM have no Meltdown issues, only possibly some Spectre issues but those are not in any way as bad as the Intel-only Meltdown issues reported that affect every Intel device released since 1995.

  • Zach Mauch

    In a small screen, there is much more value in taller screens (16:10, 3:2, excreta) I don’t know why more manufactures don’t see the value in that differentiation. We need more options with screens like that. Sorry to be the broken record here as I know I comment with this often.

    • I agree. I haven’t and would not by a laptop with a 16:9 screen. My Mac is 16:10 but I prefer 3:2.

  • 88cooper

    If these new C-Books come in at $400+, and you all guys are right about all your reservations, then they are as bad as the x360’s that C-Unboxed so seriously panned last year. Who’s gonna buy these new ones? Not me! Not you! There are too many C-Books out there under $300 that do the job very well for the vast majority of C-Book users. Users like me who don’t do all the things on their CBooks that you guys do. Heck, at “Black Friday-time” there are some really nice $300 C-Books that go down to sub $200 prices! I’m using one right now! HP is conning the Edu market with these things. People who know about CBooks, people like you guys won’t buy this for yourselves at $400, and you “SURE” wouldn’t give one of these to your 12-yr old kids, but your school system is shelling out millions for these things. Go figure!🤔