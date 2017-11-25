NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Google Pixelbook vs. Samsung Chromebook Pro

mm by Robby Payne
Arguably the most-requested comparison we’ve ever had is between the Samsung Chromebook Pro and the newly-released Pixelbook.

For good reason, these two devices make a very, very interesting comparison.  With their similar screens, fast internals and dedicated pens, a comparison video was not only likely; it was inevitable.

So, we’ve gone and made one for all of you wondering about how these two flagship-level Chromebooks stack up.  We talk through all the standard stuff, including screens, keyboards, trackpads, performance, internals, and performance.

It’s a longer video, but there was much to say when comparing my two favorite Chromebooks to date.  So, if you are considering either of these machines, take a few minutes and watch through this video.  Hopefully it will help you make a more informed purchasing decision!

Buy The Pixelbook on Amazon

Buy The Samsung Chromebook Pro on Amazon

  • Jolyn Bowler

    Excellent review. Thank you.
    You helped me decide even tho I was already leading towards the Pixelbook . . . ‘-}

  • clixbou

    For Crouton I need the higher spec’d i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD ($1650 ouch). Thus carrying an SCBP + MBP till then. Mac’s w/o touch feel so outdated (so I carry both).

  • Jim Barr

    I scored a Samsung Chromebook Plus for $309 from Rakuten on a black Friday sale, and after watching this video, I’m confident that I made the right choice. I was waffling between this and the much less expensive Acer R11, and The Price of the Plus just seemed too good.

    Thank you for a wonderful and fair video comparison of the Pixelbook and the Pro. I know the Plus is somewhat lesser than that Pro, but generally speaking, feature for feature, I think the Plus will be an affordable and solid choice.

    I started with a CR-48, and graduated to an Asus C201, and note the Samsung Plus takes me to the next level. Can’t wait until it’s delivered!

  • Rod Minns

    Great review Robby, like everything on Chrome Unboxed. I’m all Google. I started as a teacher, burdened for years by Windows devices, our Board went chromebooks with the outstanding offering of Google Apps for Ed. There was only one thing missing: really nice hardware to run the best OS…Chrome OS. Chromebooks got better and better, until now when before our eyes you presented the amazing Pixelbook.
    Chrome OS deserves a beautiful piece of creation to live in.
    When I check other chromebooks for over a thousand bucks like the Hp 13 G1, the price of the baseline Pixelbook is a bargain when you examine carefully all you’re getting. For example, the absolute best keyboard to type on, complete with silicon palm rests, 128Gb SSD, not eMMC which is a massive difference. If I can’t afford a Pixelbook, then I try and get the best possible hardware for the dollars I have, like anything else I buy. It’s time to promote the wonders of Chrome OS as you do Robby. it’s also time to celebrate everything else Google offers. I remember my students finally enjoying the learning experience on the first cheap Samsung 11 chromebooks in 2011. Prior to that they were looking for ways to toss Windows desktops out the windows.

  • johnkendrick

    Great review and comparison Robby, I think you got it quite right. I’m one who is staying with my SCBPro and really loving it, but do appreciate the ultra chromebook that is the Pixelbook. J

