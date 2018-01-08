NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Google Is All In At CES 2018

By

Robby Payne
Filed under:

We talked a few months ago about the fact that Google looked to be going all in at CES this year, and from the early reports we’re seeing from folks already on the ground in Las Vegas, Google has shown up in a much bigger way than we previously expected.

While we aren’t expecting anything new on the hardware front – apart from maybe getting to see the Core i7 Pixelbook in the flesh – we are expecting Google’s presence to be felt throughout the show this year. For a company that generally has a very low-key presence at the first major tech show of the year, Google seems to be completely upending it’s normal strategy.

Take a look at some of the photos from CES already showing up below. Google is at CES 2018 in a MAJOR way. Big credit to Engadget and Dieter Bohn (@backlon) for some of these initial looks from Las Vegas!

From what we’re seeing here, Google will be visible on the monorail that circles the convention center and with a massive setup right out front as people arrive. Included in the structure is a massive slide and some sort of large ball game. No idea what those will be, but it could be fun!

We fully expect to see Google Assistant showing up in nearly every corner of the show this year, but this level of presence from Google is a bit stunning. Until the show actually opens this week and we get to spend some time in Google’s area, we can’t be for sure that there isn’t any new hardware to showcase.

Don’t hold your breath, though.

Google’s Fight

It is old news to say that Google is in a fierce competition with Amazon’s Alexa for smart home control. Since Google I/O in 2016 and the launch of the original Pixel and Pixel XL, Google has been pretty clear with its intentions for Google Assistant.

According to Engadget, Google has sold a Google Home Mini every second since it launched. Every. Second. That is a startling statistic and, paired with the fact that Google Assistant is now on almost every Android device on the planet, Google Assistant’s footprint is spreading rapidly.

The war is far from over, however, as Amazon’s Alexa still holds a lead when we talk about hardware sold. Google’s overwhelming presence at CES indicates one thing and one thing only in my eyes: The momentum and dedication behind Google Assistant hasn’t waned one bit.

There are tons of naysayers and fans alike for the virtual assistant, but one thing that can’t be overstated is Google’s long-term commitment to making the Assistant the absolute best AI Assistant avialable. As they continue that march, marketing and PR will be clutch, and this extensive showing at CES – in light of this clear focus from Google – becomes way less surprising when all this is considered.

One More Thing

Re-reading the post from The Keyword (Google’s Blog) as I was putting this article together, I did run across an interesting sentence or two. Take a look:

If you’re at CES, stop by the Google Assistant Playground (Central Plaza-21) to check out some of our new integrations, devices, and the newest ways you can use your Assistant.

Who knows? Maybe we are in for a treat or two!

  • Selden Deemer

    I couldn’t resist dong the math. There are 86,400 seconds to a day, release date was October 19, so it’s been ~81 days since launch. Assuming the same sales rate in 2018, ~7 million Google Home devices have sold. Imagine what the numbers might have been if you could buy one on Amazon.com.

    Alexa vs Google Assistant is a tough one. Pretty much everybody agrees that GA beats Alexa on ability to understand natural speech, but Alexa skills give Amazon a huge lead. Not insurmountable, but keep in mind that many people feel the DVORAK keyboard is more efficient than QWERTY, but look down and see what you’re typing on.

    Many people think it’s Google vs Microsoft or Google vs Apple, but Amazon is the 800 pound gorilla, with a 47% market share for AWS, about the same share in retail for Amazon.com, and a rapidly growing presence in streaming content, including original programming. Never underestimate Jeff Bezos.

    We live in “interesting” times.

    • Nicholas Conrad

      The ‘walled garden’ ecosystem play doesn’t work long term. Mac went from a respectable second place in PC sales to moving fewer units than ChromeOS. The more Amazon muscles out their competition rather than innovates better than them, the less relevant they become. I’m seriously considering not renewing my prime membership when it expires since now all my tvs have Chromecast, but I can’t watch prime video on any of them. I replaced prime music with play music for the same reason, and I can’t reasonably expect to be able to shop for the devices and services I want on Amazon in the future unless they’re Amazon’s own…. I hear Jet is pretty good, maybe I’ll give them a try for a year. I believe the principle at play is: “the more they tighten their grip, the more star systems slip through their fingers”.

      • Selden Deemer

        Amazon innovates quite a bit — Google has been playing catch up with the Echo devices ever since they were introduced.

        Oddly enough, I can cast using the Amazon Music app on a Nexus 7 tablet, (but I’m still not fond of the way Amazon Music works, so it doesn’t get used often). If Amazon and Google can stop fighting over Google device sales and Youtube, and Amazon permits casting Amazon Prime Video content from an Android device, I would unplug my Amazon Fire TV Stick in an instant. But that’s probably why Amazon won’t do it….

  • m ross

    After the underwhelming Pixelbook, some pretty ordinary hardware announcements from OEMs and the turgid state of Android apps I’m all a bit bleh. Google is there because Alexa/ Amazon forced their hand. Tbh I wish it was ‘Chrome Assistant’ and ChromeOS was the presence, not Google. The company aesthetic is so cringe.

  • RMP

    Amazon.com sells a ton of Google products. And any Google search for consumer products places Amazon.com at the top of the results. The harder they compete, the more they help each other to take our money.

  • ILUVFREEWIFI

    Hope I can some day use my Google Home Mini to control my TV and Roku 2XS.

  • JG

    From Google’s own blog. Note it references new devices – plural, meaning more than one…

    Almost certainly (I would assume) we’ll see something having to do with Quartz. A Google Home with a display would be a new device and could be considered a new way to use the Assistant as well. Though Quartz is (AFAIK) the only new device we’ve seen evidence of. So unless Google is counting the three display sizes of Quartz as different devices….

    I don’t recall hearing anything about Clips before the October event. Maybe Google has a new Clips device. It uses the Assistant AI to take photos. Maybe this one will focus more on video.

    I know Google is all Premium top shelf Pixel only with hardware now, but a lower level tablet could be a nice addition. Amazon’s Fire tablets still sell well (despite the slump in higher quality tabs) [I personally bought 3 7-inch on Prime Day and 2 10-inch tabs on Black Friday]. If Google releases their own #MadeByGoogle Go Tablet…. At $50 for a 7 incher and $150 for a 10 incher, I’m sure they’d sell just as well as Amazons [especially with Play Store access & stock, always up to date OS designed specifically for lower level specs] – I’d happily swap out the 5 Fire tabs I’ve given as gifts for Go tabs. Just as the Fire tabs have helped to spread Alexa, the Go tabs would make the Assistant available in yet another impulse buy priced for factor (other than the Google Home Mini).

    Or maybe some hybridized versions of current devices… A Google Home + WiFi combo unit would be nice. It could answer questions and help spread WiFi, while using only one outlet and taking up less shelf space. Even better if they could then cram that into a Nest Smoke Detector… A WiFi hotspot and Assistant in every room that’s ready to let you know if there is smoke/CO2 anywhere…