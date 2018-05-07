NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Google I/O Live Feed. Chat With Chrome Unboxed

by Gabriel Brangers
Join us live and chat with the Chrome Unboxed team as we look in on Google I/O 2018 to see what’s new in the world of Chrome OS, Chromecast, Assistant and more. This is our first attempt at live chatting on the site so feel free to drop us a line after the show with suggestions of how we can use this feature for future events.

The live chat will be here along with the live feed direct from Google with developer comments from social. In the meantime, check out this teaser video from Google developers about the Journey to I/O 2018.