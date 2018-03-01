Google I/O 2018 Schedule Is Up: Chromebooks Get Dedicated Session

Google has two decidedly different events each year. One focuses on hardware and is meant entirely for consumers and press folks. That event is held in October and gives Google a yearly platform to showcase the latest, greatest hardware on offer from the search giant. Sure, there are software iterations talked about there, but make no mistake, the October 4th event is primarily focused on Google’s hardware initiative.

Google I/O, which takes place at the beginning of May each year, is Google’s time to get a bit geekier. I/O is a developer’s event at its core; a place for developers to see all the latest moves Google is making in software platforms (Android, Chrome OS, Android Auto, Android Things), AI (Google Assistant and all the things it powers), VR and AR. This conference, unlike the hardware events in October, take full liberty to discuss things that most of us don’t even understand. They delve deep into the bones that power your favorite services and apps from Google and help developers gain further understanding of those more intricate details.

There is an accessible side to I/O for those less tech-inclined, and that is the opening keynote. Each year, Google takes some time to lay out all they’ve accomplished and all that is coming. The keynote stays surface-level, so it is worth watching even if you aren’t a developer.

Schedule Is Up

Additionally, many of the breakout sessions can be interesting even if you aren’t sure of everything that is being discussed. For those of you willing to tread into these waters, Google has posted the full I/O 2018 schedule on the I/O site, so you can take a look at all the sessions and see if any would be of value or interest to you. Many of the sessions are broadcast live on YouTube, but you’ll be able to see them after the session is over as well.

Around here, we’re definitely interested in the What’s new in Android apps for Chrome OS session. Exact times aren’t posted on the sessions yet, but we expect more granular times to appear as we get closer to the actual event.

Additionally, there are other sessions we’ll definitely be checking out. Here’s a look at what I’m tracking as they pertain to web-based tech and its evolution. As a Chrome OS user, seeing progress made with web technologies is very exciting.

Web performance made easy

The future of the web is immersive

The power of Headless Chrome and browser automation

Build the future of the web with modern JavaScript

Build awesome media experiences on the web

Android fireside chat

For most people, the most important and interesting thing to watch will be the opening keynote, and it is scheduled for 10am PST on May 8th. As we get more details surrounding I/O 2018, we’ll be sure to share them!