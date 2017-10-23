NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

Google Home Now Controls YouTube TV

By 7 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:

Three months now with YouTube TV as my main source of living room media consumption and I can honestly report that I do not miss my cable provider one bit. For those of you unfamiliar, YouTube Tv is Google’s take on the cord-cutting movement that includes companies like Sling, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now and more recently Hulu Live TV.

In select markets, YouTube TV offers a fairly robust channel lineup including your local stations, which is something lacking from some of the other popular services. For me, the mixture of sports, networks and kid-friendly programming was more than enough to make the switch and it cut my cable bill in half.

Along with a good channel lineup, YouTube TV offers unlimited, cloud-based DVR storage to record all your favorite shows. All of this for only $35 is a deal that’s tough to beat.

YoutTube TV is pretty great and thanks to the Google Assistant it just got a little better. If you have a Google Home, Home Mini or have ordered the upcoming Google Home Maxx, you can now control YouTube TV with just your voice.

As with many other streaming services, YouTube TV can now be beckoned using your Google Home speaker to cast to Chromecast-enabled devices in your home. Check out a few examples of commands you can use.

  • Play “This Is Us”
  • Play the MLB game
  • Play MSNBC
  • Play the latest episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • Play last week’s “NCIS”
  • Record “Empire”
  • Play, pause, stop, rewind 15 seconds, turn captions on, or fast forward two minutes

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

In the smart-home department, Google is certainly gaining a lot of ground. Between the Home line of products, Chromecast and the ever-growing list of third-party apps and hardware, there is little you can’t control around the house.

This got me thinking. Will you be able to control YouTube TV with speakers like the newly launched TicHome Mini from MobVoi? With most of the features of the Google Home and the Assistant baked right in, I presumed it should but I wanted to know for sure.

So, I asked. 

A pleasant chat with Google Home’s 24/7 support team offered up the answer I was looking for. Currently, there is no support for this function on third-party speakers with Google Assistant. The representative forwarded my inquiry to the engineering department to see if this was something that may be added in the future and I was assured I would be alerted if and when that happened.

Now, if you will excuse me, I have to tell my Home Mini to change the channel. Happy streaming.


Source: The Keyword

  • Sean LeRoy

    Won’t ever trade anything for cable packages, but been using the app on iOS, and it is pretty buggy…functional, but buggy. Sad!

  • Caitlin Bestler

    Actually, it’s kind of sad that this is the first official support for You Tube TV on Android TV (via chromecast).

  • misc

    Shame features are delivered separately for first and third party Assistant speakers; I was just about to buy Sony’s. Maybe I’ll just wait for the Home Max.

  • chenriii

    I was rather surprised when the article’s author, Mr. Brangers, lauded
    the Youtube TV channel line-up. Mr. Brangers, I’ve been following this
    stuff for a year, as I cut the cord myself eleven months ago. And the
    Youtube TV lineup is NOT particularly impressive compared to some of the
    other services, e.g. no CNN. The channel line-up on at least three of
    the other services, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV Now, is
    superior to that of Youtube TV. I suggest you need to complete some
    more research before you make such a claim regarding this service’s
    channel line-up. There’s a good side-by-side comparison chart on C-Net
    at
    https://www.cnet.com/news/youtube-tv-vs-sling-tv-vs-directv-now-vs-playstation-vue-channel-lineups-compared/
    . Do yourself a favor and take some time to look it over; I think
    you’ll find it informative, and it may alter your perspective on the OTT
    market.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      Thank you for sharing the information. My apologies for not being more concise with my phrasing. Based on my personal media consumption, the lineup is great. I do not watch CNN and the only channel I wish I had was TruTV but I did not have that with my cable package either. I did research a number of options before chosing YouTube TV and it was the best fit for me. Based on what you have shared, I will humbly and happily admit it may not be the right choice for many and I do highly recommend to anyone looking that they check out the link you shared before making a choice. Appreciate your perspective.

      • chenriii

        Thanks for getting back to me so fast, and for your kind words. You
        mentioned that YouTube TV was the best fit for you. Obviously
        everyone’s tastes are different, so their viewing needs will differ as a
        result as well. Therefore, in addition, to the channel line-up chart I
        referenced in my original message, an ingenious web site has come along
        which tries to line up everyone with their ideal video viewing
        configuration. It is at http://suppose.tv , and I strongly recommend it
        to anyone who is exploring the possibility of cutting the cord. It may
        save them a ton of time and provide them with invaluable information
        into the bargain. It simply puts folks through a super-quick and -easy
        quiz, and then makes the recommendation. I can say, after I filled it
        out (takes about two minutes), it came up with a recommendation that was
        identical to the one I came up with for myself several months ago, so
        it is definitely not slanted in favor of a particular provider, as a few
        other recent sites have been. Try it out, everyone; it may help you
        make a final decision.

  • johnkendrick

    I did a lot of research and even tried Hulu TV for about a month before moving to Youtube TV when it was released for my area in August. I prefer Youtube TV and am so glad I cut the cord. It works flawlessly from my phone and cast to my big screen via Chromecast, which Google provided at no cost.

    One thing Youtube TV definitely beats the others at is price. You get a lot for $35, not the least of which is the included unlimited cloud storage and they even throw in a free Chromecast, which makes the package a great value. I agree that the channel line up isn’t for everyone, but it provides my wife and I everything we need. J