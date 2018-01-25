NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Hey Google, What About Jesus?

by Gabriel Brangers
Disclaimer

Before you close your browser let me take a moment to put your mind at rest. First and foremost, I am a Believer, a follower of The Way; a Christian if you will. With that being said, my beliefs are my own and I do not use this platform to voice personal doctrine. This is not the purpose of Chrome Unboxed.

Now that we have gotten that out of the way, I want to make it clear that this article is not a response to any personal offense taken on my part. Nor is it in any way an effort to force my personal beliefs on anyone.

My only goal is to point out that something is off kilter with one of Google’s products and I would be remiss if I didn’t point it out. As much as we are fans of all things Google, we would be doing a disservice if we avoided that shadier side of tech in favor of ambiguity.

Still, I understand that my views expressed henceforth may be unpopular with many in and outside of the tech world.

So be it.

I will go ahead and drop a video here for you to watch before we dive into a discussion. Don’t worry, it will only take a minute to watch.

So, Google Home apparently has an issue acknowledging easily accessible information about Jesus. Yet, ask about other major figures from religions around the world and you can get the same information you’d expect from a traditional Google web search.

Again, I did not run to my Chromebook to scream “religious oppression.” Instead, I would ask why Google, a company that preaches diversity and inclusion, seems to be intentionally side-stepping the center of Christian faith?

In doing a bit of research for this article I actually stumbled upon Google’s website dedicated specifically to their vision of diversity where you will find statements such as:

Celebrate inclusion through our products

Google Diversity


Seems a tad contradictory in my humble opinion. Don’t get me wrong. I greatly enjoy my Google Home products. I use them daily and even my kids have grown to expect interaction with the Home Mini in my living room. It’s a great product.

I repeated these searches with the Assistant on my mobile phone and got similar results for Muhammad and Buddha. Both offer up a profile card for the religious founders but searching Jesus or Jesus Christ brings only web results as if the Assistant is intentionally avoiding giving Jesus a label and is content returning search results.

We played around with different questions and found that the Assistant doesn’t avoid the subject of Jesus altogether. Asking about the Last Supper will give you a Biblical account of the event. As for the question “Who is Jesus?”, the only combination that will incite an answer from Google Home is “who is Jesus of Nazareth?”

While Biblically and historically accurate, one would expect Google Home to be more “inclusive” and simply answer the initial questions just like it does for the other religious figures.

At the end of the day, I have to ask myself (and Google) what the reasoning is behind this unusual happenstance. I would love to think that this is a simple matter of a glitch in the system but I seriously have a hard time swallowing that when it comes to this type of subject matter.

Is Google purposely avoiding the inclusion of Jesus in their Home products? Could it be that their global presence has caused them to err on the side of caution as not to offend the non-Christian population or is it something more insidious at that?

It is my hope that Google would adhere to their own practices of diversity and inclusion by presenting non-biased results from their Google Home platform. This is not even a matter of religious equality so much as it is a corporation needing to practice what they preach.

Google, the ball is in your court.

  • Timothy Vreeland

    Despite the giant preface, I still think you wrote this article with bias, though it was probably not conscious. There is nothing wrong with anything you wrote. It is very positive and we’ll intended. I just think it wasn’t news worthy on it’s own, but your religious sentiment made it seem otherwise.

    To the unaffiliated, it would seem like this fact should have been lumped in with a broader article discussing things missing from Assistant and it’s various errors and short comings.

    Honestly, if it was missing Buddha, but had Jesus, would you have raised an eyebrow for this specific issue and wrote up a whole article on this specific mishap? I am going to guess you would not have, and if you did, commenters here would still be scratching their heads as to why you did so, and why you didn’t just think of it as a general hiccup in Assistant.

    Basically this just seems out of place with the rest of the site.

    Anyway, it’s a well written piece. I look forward to more Chrome Unboxed videos and stories.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      I will admit, a piece like this is all but impossible to write without bias. I will also agree that it very well could have been written amongst a larger list of related Assistant facts. I would, however, have made this case had a different religious figure been excluded. I know that’s easy to say but please know it is true. I am a true Google fan through and through and my sentiments around this piece truly stem from my disappointment in Google pertaining to this.

      And, as you said, had it been any other subject there would still be those in disagreement or confusion about my thoughts.

      Either way, I am thankful that we can have these discussions and appreciate every one of you who choose to stop by to read and share your thoughts.

      • Timothy Vreeland

        Well it may not help you guys financially, I love the fact that this site is still relatively small, and able to interact with it’s readers. It’s still at a community level, where most members are able to discuss things like friends, rather than a toxic YouTube comments section 🙂

  • Nicolas R

    It is most likely a bug…

    When I ask the same thing to my Google Home which uses a language OTHER than English I get something which most people would say is extremely biased. I tracked it down to being the “featured snippet” for Jesus.

    In my native language there is a “featured snippet” for Jesus while there is none for English.

    I read some place that the Google Home seems to prefer “featured snippet” to any other type of content… Maybe it prefers it so much that when it is not present it has trouble answering.

    Try “who is Mohammed”, “Who is Buddha” and “Who is Jesus” with a web browser and for the first two you will get something that is either a featured snippet (at the topp) or some sort of excerpt (on the side) which you won’t get for Jesus…

    If Google wanted to remove results for “Jesus” they would not only do it in English, they would do it in all languages so I doubt it is anything beyond some sort of weird bug…

  • mike cataldo

    I support you!

  • Loyd Ericson

    My training is in religious studies. The problem here is one of contested identity. Regardless of religious affiliation, Buddha’s identity is still the same, Mohammed is still the ultimate Prophet of Islam, and Saint Paul (if you would have bothered to ask) is still an apostle of Jesus. Those identities are what they are regardless of one’s religious beliefs. However, *who* Jesus is/was is different according to one’s religious perspective. For a Christian, Jesus *is* God and the Son of God (depending on how a Christian chooses to answer it). For a Muslim, Jesus was a prophet of God/Allah. For a non-Christian Jesus may be any number of things.

    The reason for Assistant’s non-answer is that, as others have pointed out, the first answer that Wikipedia would offer (“a Jewish preacher and religious leader”) would anger enough American Christians who would go out of their way to be offended by any answer other than “the Son of God and God Incarnate,” and Google would probably be spending its time doing things other than responding to angry Christians using Google as more evidence for the largely imagined war against Christianity–something that this post seems to be trying to incite.

  • Wendi martin

    so I used the assistant on my pixelbook and it gave me pertinent results and my phone gave the same pertinent results as my pixelbook but when I did it on my home mini I got the same as you. This leads me to believe it’s a glitch rather than insidious.

    • m ross

      I know right. How quick is the author to rush to press with this garbage without any testing.

      • Gabriel Brangers

        We tested this on multiple Home devices, mobile and Chromebooks with multiple accounts. It is clear that results are widely varied depending on user and geographic location but the results never changed for us.

        • Gabriel Brangers

          Chromebooks and mobile both produced “web results” while the home failed to answer even after asking “who is Jesus of Nazareth” the asking “who is Jesus” again.

          • m ross

            Translation: “We tested it on a couple of units around the office and then decided this was a diversity issue.”

          • m ross

            “Instead, I would ask why Google, a company that preaches diversity and inclusion, seems to be intentionally side-stepping the center of Christian faith?”

            Seriously man this is the end if ChromeUnboxed for me. How you go from “My Google Home isn’t working properly” to the above statement speaks volumes in context.

      • Wendi martin

        He was fair and clear in his assessment. He was clear in what he wrote that he wasn’t sure what the issue is and only stating how it appears. and it is also clear that the issue exists whether a logic issue in the coding or some other issue.

  • CasperTFG

    It’s evidently too hard for Antichrist zealot employees at Google to produce a search result based on common sense; Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior of all men. He is the lamb, Messiah, and son of God.

  • m ross

    Can’t believe this article is still up. It works for most people. If it’s not working for you try Jesus of Nazareth then try Jesus again.

    The comments here show a fundamental misunderstanding of how AI works. So disappointed in this website and really surprised about the comments. Thought Chromies were cooler then this.

  • MrWilsonxD

    Wow, just tried this with my home. Kind of shocked, the ironic thing is, my pastor was actually the one to convince me to buy a Google home lol. And another Google home, and the nest. 😂🤣

  • cotias

    While I don’t work for google…i am a software developer and the way code is written does not account for a glitch. Especially since you can get other info on Jesus if you search different avenues. This seems very purposeful, because everything else that you search for gives you something. In program speak that’s like….is it true that you have information for Buddha? Yes that’s true and here it is. All searches filter through this true or false statement unless specifically singled out not to. If it’s not this I would be very interested in the explanation.

