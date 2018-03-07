Google Home Calling Arrives In The U.K.

Better late than never, right?

Slated for the end of 2017, making phone calls from Google Home was a feature delayed for users in the United Kingdom. Yesterday, the community manager of the Google Home product forum officially announced that the feature has now been turned on.

Hello Google Home Family, The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived: now users in the UK will be able to make calls on Google Home. Our team has been working hard to bring this experience to you, and we’re excited for its launch. As you might know, we originally hoped to launch calling in the UK late last year, but we realized that we needed more time to deliver the best experience. Thanks for your patience while we fine-tuned the feature. We hope you enjoy calling your friends and loved ones — hands-free! For more information on this feature, check out our help center. Paula and the Google Home team

Calling in the U.K. only includes local landlines and mobile phones but users in the forum are reporting that the update has happened and many have confirmed that they were able to add their mobile number to the Google Home app to display on caller IDs when making outgoing calls.

As 9to5Google’s Ben Schoon noted, this gives Google Home a distinct advantage over Amazon’s Echo as it can only call other Echo devices.

If you have been waiting for this feature and still haven’t seen it show up, make sure your Google Home app is up-to-date. You will need version 1.28.99351 or higher. Learn more about making calls and setting up personalization here.

