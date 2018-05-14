Google Drive Getting a Redesign, Looks More Like The New Gmail

Along with a basic overhaul of the entire Chrome UI, Google is also re-skinning other products across the ecosystem. Just this month, Gmail finally got the makeover treatment that was way overdue, and it looks like Drive is now following in the same footsteps.

The changes aren’t functional at this point, but the overall aesthetic feel is distinctly more Gmail that it was prior. Google highlights the changes in the G Suite Updates Blog as follows:

The logo in the top left has been changed to the Google Drive logo.

If you’ve added a custom company logo, it is now in the top right.

The Settings icon has been moved in line with the search bar.

The Help Center icon has been moved in line with the search bar.

The page background is now white, not gray.

The “New” button has been updated.

The font used for headers has been changed.

Google has provided a pretty sweet GIF showing the changes in the event that you forget what the old version looked like when the new one arrives. Check it out!

When Can I Get It?

Google has put this on the Rapid Release track for release within 1-3 days of the original post, which puts rollout around May 10-12. For those of you on Scheduled Release track, you should see rollout around May 23-25. Not sure what channel you are in? You can check and/or change your channel! Read here if you’d like to know more about the differences in Scheduled Release and Rapid Release Channels.

From the Admin console Home page, go to Company profile > Profile In the New User Features section, select Scheduled release or Rapid release Click Save.

Either way, we’ll all be seeing this updated look very soon. Enjoy!

