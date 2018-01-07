Google Calendar’s Updated Look Is Coming For All Users: Like It Or Not

It’s a bit hard to believe the updated interface for Google Calendar on the web began rolling out all the way back in August. At the time, it was not a full roll-out and users who received it weren’t forced to stay there.

Granted, there’s been some back-and-forth by those who love the design updates and those who don’t, so the ability to keep either around has made the entire update a pretty quiet affair.

That’s about to change real soon, however.

Update Required

Accrording to the G Suite updates blog:

On January 8th for Rapid Release domains (and January 15th for Scheduled Release domains), we’ll begin auto-upgrading users whose domains are set to the automatic (default) rollout option. In this phase, users will still have the option to opt out of the new UI until February 28th, 2018, when all users will be fully upgraded.

So, if you are already set up to accept the update on your domain, that update should be coming your way soon if it hasn’t already.

If you’ve not accepted the update or have opted out, you have until the end of February to enjoy (??) the old version of Google Calendar.

Personally, I love the update and think this was one of Google’s properties that was LONG overdue for a more modern look. Additionally, the new Calendar interface allows some fun tricks like a simpler conference room booking interface and the ability to add some rich formatting in calendar invites.

Once Google has everyone on the updated interface, it will likely make it easier for them to launch new and updated features across the board. Having something as intricate as Google Calendar on two very different versions across the user base would only serve to halt those aspirations. The time has come for the old, stale UI for Google Calendar to wave goodbye, and I am glad to see it go.

Now, about that Gmail interface…

Source: G Suite Updates