Cyber Monday: Deals On Samsung, ASUS, Acer, Google Home And More

We have seen some significant discounts on both the Core m3 and Core m5 models of the C302 Flip. Save $50 on the already affordable Core m3 ASUS with 64GB of RAM or step it up a notch and grab the Core m5 model and save $70.

Asus C302 Flip Core m3 $449 on Amazon

Asus C302 Flip Core m5 $579 on Amazon

Acer Chromebook 15

We’ve been hunting for deals on Acer’s new 15.6″ aluminum Chromebook but they are nearly impossible to find. Most online sellers have it listed over the $399 retail price.

Thankfully, Best Buy has had the latest iteration of the Acer 15 discounted for the past week and the deal just got better. Save $80 on the Acer Chromebook CB515 and get a Pentium-powered Chromebook with a touch-screen, Android apps, great speakers and a whole lot of desktop real estate.

Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 $319 at Best Buy

Google Home & Mini

Google’s Assistant-enabled smart-speakers have been discounted at just about every retailer available. Where you get yours really depends on where you like to shop.

Google has announced their prices will stay reduced until the end of the year. The Google Home will run you $79 and the Mini is a ridiculously low $29 and comes with a $10 credit towards select product from the Google Store.

If Target is your store of choice, you can pick up the speakers for the same price today and the Mini will get you a $10 gift card.

Walmart is still offering the best deal on the Home devices. When you purchase a Google Home or Home Mini, you can get $25 off your first purchase from Walmart.com when you shop with Google Express.

Google Home from the Google Store

Google Home from Target

Google Home from Walmart

Chromecast

Another widely discounted device, the second generation Chromecast as well as the Chromecast Ultra can be yours at significant savings. Save $15 on either dongle from the Google Store, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Shop Chromecast devices at the Google Store.

Accessories

If you’re looking for some great deals on peripherals to compliment your Chromebooks and #madebygoogle products, Amazon has a slew of Cyber Monday deals for everyone in the family.











Target Site-Wide

Target is following up their Black Friday sale with a week full of discounts in-store and online. For Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering a 15% discount on everything from Target.com.

Select from thousands of items that include free shipping or store pickup where available. The savings apply to everything on the site including already discounted products.

Shop Cyber Monday at Target.