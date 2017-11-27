Cyber Monday: Deals On Samsung, ASUS, Acer, Google Home And More

The busiest online purchasing day of the year is just a few hours away and we’ve gathered up the best deals we could find to round off your holiday shopping list. Many of the Black Friday deals have carried through the weekend and you still have time to take advantage of big savings of some of the years best Chromebooks, smart devices and accessories.
So, without further ado, check out the deals for Cyber Monday 2017.
Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro
The $100 discount on Samsung’s dynamic duo has continued through the weekend from various sellers. With the potential of new Samsung models on the horizon, we can only hope these discounts will remain in place on the popular Chromebooks.
Samsung Chromebook Pro $449 on Amazon
Samsung Chromebook Plus $349 from Best Buy
Asus C302 Flip Core m5 $579 on Amazon
Acer Chromebook 15
Google Home & Mini
Google Home from Target
Google Home from Walmart
Chromecast
Accessories
Target Site-Wide
We have seen some significant discounts on both the Core m3 and Core m5 models of the C302 Flip. Save $50 on the already affordable Core m3 ASUS with 64GB of RAM or step it up a notch and grab the Core m5 model and save $70.
Asus C302 Flip Core m3 $449 on Amazon
We’ve been hunting for deals on Acer’s new 15.6″ aluminum Chromebook but they are nearly impossible to find. Most online sellers have it listed over the $399 retail price.
Thankfully, Best Buy has had the latest iteration of the Acer 15 discounted for the past week and the deal just got better. Save $80 on the Acer Chromebook CB515 and get a Pentium-powered Chromebook with a touch-screen, Android apps, great speakers and a whole lot of desktop real estate.
Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 $319 at Best Buy
Google’s Assistant-enabled smart-speakers have been discounted at just about every retailer available. Where you get yours really depends on where you like to shop.
Google has announced their prices will stay reduced until the end of the year. The Google Home will run you $79 and the Mini is a ridiculously low $29 and comes with a $10 credit towards select product from the Google Store.
If Target is your store of choice, you can pick up the speakers for the same price today and the Mini will get you a $10 gift card.
Walmart is still offering the best deal on the Home devices. When you purchase a Google Home or Home Mini, you can get $25 off your first purchase from Walmart.com when you shop with Google Express.
Google Home from the Google Store
Another widely discounted device, the second generation Chromecast as well as the Chromecast Ultra can be yours at significant savings. Save $15 on either dongle from the Google Store, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.
Shop Chromecast devices at the Google Store.
If you’re looking for some great deals on peripherals to compliment your Chromebooks and #madebygoogle products, Amazon has a slew of Cyber Monday deals for everyone in the family.
Target is following up their Black Friday sale with a week full of discounts in-store and online. For Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering a 15% discount on everything from Target.com.
Select from thousands of items that include free shipping or store pickup where available. The savings apply to everything on the site including already discounted products.